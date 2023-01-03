MANSFIELD -- Tickets for Richland Academy of the Arts’ annual Father-Daughter Ball are on sale now.
The Midwinter’s Night Dream Ball will take place at the academy on Jan. 21.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for hors d’oeurves. A photographer will snap a photo of each fairy princess and her king on this magical evening. Each party guest shall be announced into the dining hall for a celebratory feast at 6:30 p.m. catered by Exclusively Yours Catering.
After dinner you will be invited to the candy shoppe where you will be able to fill a bag of goodies to take home with you! Princesses will then visit the fairy make-up room for some extra sparkle. They will surely want to look their best for the ball.
As the night continues, guests will be invited to the royal ballroom to dance the night away. Beautifully adorned slippers designed by dance company members will be available to bid on throughout the night; the winners will be announced at the end of the evening.
It will be a fantastical evening that will enchant your daughter and be a special memory forever in her heart. To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Richland Academy of the Arts, 419-522-8225. Tickets are limited, so call today.
visit www.richlandacademy.com. Richland Academy … where anyone can explore the artist within, located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St. was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.