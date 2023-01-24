MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts is excited to announce Theatre Classes offered by instructors Maria Beery, Megan Williams, and Erin Wolford.
Meet Maria Beery
Maria first taught drama at RAA in 1997 while still a student at Ashland University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theatre and Philosophy. Continuing her education, she earned both a Master of Art in Theatre and a Master of Education from Bowling Green State University.
Beery spent 10 years in New York City training, performing, and teaching with the Atlantic Acting School and the Jade McCarty Studio. Her favorite roles include Liesl in the Sound of Music, Minnie Faye in Hello, Dolly!, Katherine in The Taming of the Shrew, Susie in Wit, and Lady Capulet in Romeo and Juliet. Directing credits include Les Misérables, Mamma Mia, Annie, You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown and Into the Woods.
She enjoys teaching theatre classes to all ages, this spring her class offerings include Playwriting and Improve Olympics for ages 12 to 18, along with Musical Theatre for ages 13 to 18 in collaboration with instructor, Erin Wolford.
Meet Megan Williams
Williams is a recent graduate of North Central Technical College and received an Associate Degree of Applied Sciences and Radiological Technologies and is currently employed at Ohio Health Mansfield. Earlier she also attended Wright State University majoring in finance and vocal performance.
Williams created The Little Black Box Theatre program at Richland Academy for young students seeking training in theatre arts. A fun fact about her is during President George Bush’s appearance in Mansfield, she was selected to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” for a national audience.
Williams will be teaching Little Black Box Theatre, Act I and Act II for ages 4 to 11 this spring, classes will begin in February.
Meet Erin Wolford
Wolford is a graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre and a minor in Dance. She joined the RAA staff as a dance and musical theatre instructor in 2018 while also managing her own choreography business, “Choreography by Erin.”
She has been an actor/dancer with Octopus Productions, Columbus Children’s Theatre, Little Theatre off Broadway, Center Stage Players, Weathervane Playhouse, Amish Acres, Jenny Wiley Theatre, Thin Air Theatre Company, and CATCO. Her favorite roles include Jellylorum in Cats, Graziella in West Side Story, and Fritzie in Cabaret.
She was the Encore Theatre’s 2016/2017 recipient for Best Choreography in a Musical for The Happy Elf, and recently made her choreographic debut with Marden Ramos at the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield, with Spring Awakening. Erin shares her love for the theatre, dance, and music with her students and will be teaching Musical Theatre for ages 13 to 18 in collaboration with instructor Maria Beery.
Richland Academy encourages anyone interested to register today for a Theatre Class taught by these instructors.
There are classes for all ages from birth to 60-pus. The public is invited come explore the Artist Within today by registering online at www.richlandacademy.com or call 419-523-8224.