MANSFIELD — Get rid of those audition jitters! This two-week class, Audition Boot Camp, will take the uncertainty out of the auditioning process!
Students will hone their audition skills from learning how to select and perform a song, learning and performing a dance combo, choosing, and preparing a short monologue, as well as cold reading from a script at an audition. Our final class will conclude with a "mock audition" in which we perform our pieces! You will be prepared and ready to go for the fall audition season after honing your skills and building your audition confidence.
This class is instructed by RAA’s professional theatre instructors, Maria Beery and Erin Wolford with accompaniment by piano instructor, Alicia Porter. The class is offered Monday through Friday, 2:00-3:00 PM, from July 17 - July 27, with a final showing on Thursday July 27th.
Our instructors bring professional and educational knowledge and experiences to this class. Maria spent 10 years in New York City training, performing, and teaching with the Atlantic Acting School and the Jade McCarty Studio. Her favorite roles include Liesl in the Sound of Music, Minnie Faye in Hello, Dolly!, Katherine in The Taming of the Shrew, Susie in Wit, and Lady Capulet in Romeo and Juliet. Directing credits include Les Misérables, Mamma Mia, Annie, You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown and Into the Woods. Maria shares with all aspiring actors, "The audition process can sometimes feel scary or intimidating to young actors. Our goal is to create a safe environment where students approach auditioning with a sense of fun and enthusiasm while building their confidence and skills."
Erin Wolford is a BFA Musical Theatre and Dance graduate from West Virginia Wesleyan College with over 10 years of professional performance experience and 10 years of teaching experience. Her favorite roles include Jellylorum in Cats, Graziella in West Side Story, and Fritzie in Cabaret. Erin is a choreographer who works with professional and community theatres and high school theatre departments all over the state of Ohio. Recently Erin made her choreographic debut with Marden Ramos at the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield, with Spring Awakening and is the choreographer for the upcoming production of Grease.
Register TODAY for Audition Boot Camp and view many more class offerings at richlandacademy.com or call 419-522-8224!
About Richland Academy of the Arts
