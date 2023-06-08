Richland Academy of the Arts
By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

MANSFIELD — Get rid of those audition jitters! This two-week class, Audition Boot Camp, will take the uncertainty out of the auditioning process!

Students will hone their audition skills from learning how to select and perform a song, learning and performing a dance combo, choosing, and preparing a short monologue, as well as cold reading from a script at an audition. Our final class will conclude with a "mock audition" in which we perform our pieces! You will be prepared and ready to go for the fall audition season after honing your skills and building your audition confidence.

