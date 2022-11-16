MANSFIELD -- The Richland Academy of the Arts will present its seventh annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet Dec. 2-3 at Shelby High School.
The Nutcracker tells the story of a little girl named Clara, who is given a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. She encounters the frightful Mouse King before embarking on a magical journey through the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets where she is entertained with many kinds of dances.
"A wonderful ballet for the entire family, The Nutcracker is the perfect way to introduce young children to the power and beauty of classical dance," said RAA Dance Dept. Chair Sarah Horrigan-Ramos.
"Tchaikovsky's magical score, with fairytale scenery, and vibrantly theatrical staging will deliver what is sure to be a stunning production of The Nutcracker!" she said.
This year’s production will feature principal dancers who are students from Ontario High School - Laila Ramos (sophomore); from Lexington High School - Lily Feasel (sophomore); from Lucas High School - Carmella Desterhaft (senior) and Kaylyn Kent (senior); from Madison High School - Ella Walker (junior) and Justice Gardner (senior); from Ashland High School - Delaney O’Brien (senior); from Shelby High School - Joy Parker-Sweeting (junior); from Genesis Christian Academy - Ava Irwin (freshman); and from Classical Conversations Homeschool Program - Piper Hilterman (7th grade).
Richland Academy dancers will perform 3 shows: Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Richland Academy of the Arts Nutcracker Ballet is presented by The Village Network, Therapeutic Foster Care and Counseling Services and sponsored by The Shelby Foundation, Park National Bank, and the Ohio Arts Council.