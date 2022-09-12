calhoun01

John Calhoun, retired math teacher, poses with his original word puzzle book "QUADS" Aug. 29. Calhoun has been marketing his puzzle book door-to-door in Mansfield's Woodland neighborhood.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Almost 20 years after he retired from his teaching career, John Calhoun made a unique curriculum. 

Calhoun worked a part-time job about 10 years ago that left him with a lot of free time that he often used to read or listen to music.

The back of John Calhoun's puzzle book "QUADS" lists samples from the book.

