MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Theatre will host its free annual Season Preview Announcement Party on April 12 at 7 p.m. to celebrate and reveal their 2022-2023 season, including broadway musicals, symphony concerts, famous singers, tribute bands, country music, comedians, educational programming, family entertainment and more.
The event will be held live and in person for up to 1,400 guests, with an additional livestream option for at-home viewing.
“We’re very excited for the upcoming announcement,” said Renaissance Theatre marketing director, Ryan Shreve. “Our lineup for the 2022-2023 season is jammed-packed with blockbuster shows that everyone will love.
"When we planned this season, we knew this year would be a spectacular return to live entertainment. We have over 50 great events lined up for next season waiting to be revealed, including some familiar favorites as well as brand new productions.”
After a sold-out run of Young & Unsullied, a new play written by local playwrights, and a wildly successful run of Disney’s Descendants, it’s clear that people are excited to be seeing shows live and in person.
“The Renaissance had thousands of visitors this past weekend and an overwhelming number of guests asking 'What’s next?' So we know there’s mutual excitement to reveal what’s coming next season.
“Not only are we announcing a vast amount of new events, but we have a huge number of performers this year to entertain you during the reveal.
"Performers such as Jay Spencer on The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ, Caroline Grace Williams, George Swarn, Niko Carter, Noah Sgambellone, Samantha Woodill, Jamie Mayfield, McKenna Stoffer, Leah Gesouras, Najee Rawls, Condrea Webber, Torre Webber, Tonne Webber, Joe Trolian, Anna Scheurer, Colton Penwell, Maddie Penwell, Deon Taylor, Lori Turner, Gavin Hull, Ross Pruettmiller, Jacob Poiner, Stephanie Hayslip, Rebecah Boesch, Robert Hardin-Leeth, Chris Bullwinkle, Mindy Tishue, Zavier Alterio, Jenna Krivosh, and Jacque Workman.”
During the 2022-2023 Season Preview party, the Renaissance will also be giving away numerous prizes. In partnership with many local businesses, in-person guests will automatically be entered to win giveaway prizes such as: gift cards and certificates ranging from $25-$100, miir tumblers, coolers, teas, books, admission tickets to various venues around Mansfield, and several chances to win free tickets to Renaissance Theatre shows.
This event is free but requires a ticket, to RSVP or for more information, please visit rentickets.org. Streaming tickets are also available online as well.
The Renaissance Theatre is a performing arts theater located at 138 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio. Looking for things to do in Mansfield? Visit Renaissance Theatre’s website at rentickets.org to check out other great events or contact renaissance@mansfieldtickets.com for events, tours, arts, culture and more. For behind-the-scenes videos and more visit the Renaissance Theatre’s YouTube Channel.