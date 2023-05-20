Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant program graphic

MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Theatre was one of 135 organizations in 35 counties to receive grant funding in support for arts organizations in Ohio.

The Ren received $219,394.30 which will go toward operating expenses.

Download PDF Ohio Arts grant list

I've lived in Richland Co. since 1990, married here, our children were born here. This is home. I have two books published on a passion topic, Ohio high school football. Others: Buckeyes, Cavs, Bengals, Reds, History, Disney.

