MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Theatre was one of 135 organizations in 35 counties to receive grant funding in support for arts organizations in Ohio.
The Ren received $219,394.30 which will go toward operating expenses.
"This is an economic relief grant established to help theatres that are still trying to recover (from the pandemic)," said Chelsie Thompson, President & CEO Renaissance Performing Arts.
"We're only at 60 to 70 percent of our attendance that we had in 2019."
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced this week more than $23 million in support for arts organizations in Ohio.
The funds are being awarded as part of the first round of the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program.
“Ohio’s arts communities are an integral part of why Ohio stands out as a great place to live and a great place to visit,” DeWine said. "These grants will help ensure that communities continue to have access to the programming and learning experiences Ohioans love.”
Thompson said contributions to the Renaissance Theatre are down significantly, too. The monies are badly needed, as Thompson noted the local theatre is approximately $300,000 to $400,000 short of where it needs to be, financially.
“Providing supports to Ohio art organizations and museums underscores our commitment to promoting creativity in our state, which ultimately spurs innovation and encourages economic growth, improving the quality of life across all communities,” Husted said.
Thompson also noted the arts scene across the country is still struggling to attract audiences back into their theatres.
"When you are seeing buy-one, get-one-free tickets to Hamilton, you know there's a problem," Thompson said.
She estimated it could take another couple of years for The Renaissance Theatre to get back to its financial footing of 2019.
“Our vibrant arts scene is an essential part of who we are,” Mihalik said. “By supporting the work of our local arts organizations, we’re helping empower our creatives to succeed and showcasing Ohio as the heart of creativity.”
The grant program was created in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly as part of a bill sponsored by Sen. George Lang (R-West Chester) which was later merged into House Bill 45. A total of $50 million is available through the program, with a second round of funding to be announced in coming weeks.
Funding can be used to help pay for employee compensation, excluding bonuses; employee recruitment, rehiring, and training expenses; rent or mortgage payments; and operating costs.
Thompson said getting audiences back in the habit of attending the theatre is the biggest obstacle her organization faces. The Ren was closed for five months, then had limited audiences for an extended period of time.
"We just need people to remember what it's like to go out to a show," Thompson said.
