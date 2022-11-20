MANSFIELD — During his tenure as chairman of the Renaissance Theatre's board of directors, Rand Smith gave three things he often encouraged from others: Time, talent, and treasure.
Time in spending 12 years on the Renaissance board, giving colorful private tours of the theater and even using his vacation time to visit other local theaters to learn how the Renaissance compared.
Talent in his vision for the Renaissance and his aptitude for fundraising, rallying the community to raise $100,000 for the theater at a time when its doors almost closed.
And treasure, as many colleagues, friends and community members would attest, in simply being the passionate, devoted, larger-than-life person that is Rand Smith.
So when the time came to honor Smith's contributions to the Renaissance Theatre, it was decided that the best gift to give him would be the same gift he gave the community: the theater itself. Thus, the "Rand Smith Auditorium" was dedicated on Saturday evening.
Smith said the dedication was "overwhelming and humbling," speaking on stage to an audience about to enjoy the opening night of "Sister Act: The Musical." As predicted by those closest to him, Smith used the opportunity to talk not about himself, but the impact of the Renaissance and the importance of community support.
"(The Renaissance) is part of the fabric, the foundation the pillars of the community we call Mansfield, Ohio," Smith said. "With you, our future is bright ... with you, the Renaissance Theatre will expand their capacity to entertain, to enlighten and to educate.
"This is a very humbling thing, to have a room in a building named after you. I don't take it lightly, but I really don't know what to do with it, other than thank all of you," Smith said with a laugh.
"But most of all, thank you for what you do for our community, whether it be come to this theater, or volunteer, or participate. You make the difference for tomorrow."