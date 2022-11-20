Rand Smith

Rand Smith gestures as he thanks the audience Saturday evening, after the Renaissance Theatre named the auditorium "The Rand Smith Auditorium" in his honor. 

 By Daniel Melograna

MANSFIELD — During his tenure as chairman of the Renaissance Theatre's board of directors, Rand Smith gave three things he often encouraged from others: Time, talent, and treasure. 

Time in spending 12 years on the Renaissance board, giving colorful private tours of the theater and even using his vacation time to visit other local theaters to learn how the Renaissance compared. 

