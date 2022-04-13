MANSFIELD -- The Renaissance Theatre held its Season Preview Announcement Party Tuesday, revealing an upcoming season that includes broadway shows, country music, tribute bands, comedians, educational programming, family entertainment and more.
Here’s what patrons can look forward to in the 2022-2023 season:
The Mechanics Bank Education Series will include two youth theatre performances. Seussical Jr. will open on Sept. 9, 2022 and Godspell Jr. will open March 31, 2023.
The Ren will offer sensory-friendly productions of these performances, along with a long list of educational concerts and performance opportunities for kids and families to enjoy.
Renaissance Theatre CEO Mike Miller announced the upcoming summer events and films. A new series called Pictures on the Plaza will includes free family activities and movie screenings on the plaza between the Renaissance Theatre and Theatre 166.
Families can look forward to “Hook,” “Disney’s Wreck It Ralph,” and “Disney’s Finding Nemo” on the big screen. Pictures on the Plaza will be held in collaboration with the Mansfield Richland County Public Library.
Additional indoor films and events will include The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Muppets Christmas Carol, Silent Film: The Phantom of the Opera with accompaniment by Jay Spencer on The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl.
The Ren will also participate in community events like Healthy Kids Day in Marshall Park, The Juneteenth Festival, the Mansfield Pride Festival and the Cruise-In Car Show.
The Ren will continue to be the host of The Miss Ohio Scholarship Competition as well as the popular Third Saturday in August (T.S.I.A) comedy show.
Vinson Yates of OhioHealth introduced the OhioHealth Symphony Series lineup, which will include An American Journey, a tribute concert to American music.
In October, the symphony will present its popular singing competition in a new format with a concert titled Mansfield Symphony Idol.
The annual Holiday Pops concert will return on Dec. 17. In February, Mansfield Symphony will present their Romance and Rachmanioff concert alongside the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Choral celebration concert “Sing Out!” will also return this season. The Mansfield Symphony will close out the 2022-2023 season with two big concerts including Carmina Burana and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
Renaissance Theatre Operations Manager Ryan Shealy announced the Hudson & Essex and Cypress Hill Winery Black Box Series. This series will include three shows presented for an intimate audience experience, including Next to Normal in October, Follies in April 2023, and [title of show] in May of 2023.
Renaissance Theatre’s Artistic Director, Michael Thomas announced a new acting course directed by Scott Smith called R.E.A.C.T. and a new Emerging Artists Festival, which will include new works from five artists around the world.
Thomas also announced that his original Ren Studios production of A Hot Mess Christmas has been picked up by Netflix. With a new title, Holiday on Ice, it will be filmed in early 2023 with a release on Netflix of late 2023.
Thomas then introduced Jerry Morasko of Avita Health System to present the Avita Concert Series lineup.
In October, the Ren presents “Foreigners Journey” a Foreigner/Journey tribute band with lead vocals of Constantine Maroulis, as well as “The World’s Premier Johnny Cash Tribute, Terry Lee Goffee.”
In March, The Artistic Jazz Orchestra will present their “Kings of Swing” concert, then Mansfield’s own Condrea Webber and her band CONNE return to perform “The Music of Motown” in May.
Chris Hiner and Kristie Massa of Park National Bank announced the Park National Bank Broadway Series, which includes the Ren’s summer musical The Music Man which opens on July 30, as well as Sister Act with Condrea Webber returning to reprise the leading role opening Nov. 19, and finally Something Rotten! a comedy musical opening March 4, 2023.
Renaissance Director of Education, Community Engagement and Symphony Maddie Penwell took the stage to introduce the Ren’s Spotlight Series.
The new series includes “We Wish You a Jazzy Christmas” featuring The Artistic Jazz Orchestra, viral comedian Drew Lynch, and the return of a Mansfield favorite canine comedy act, Mutts Gone Nutts.
Renaissance Theatre tickets for the 2022-2023 season are currently only available to members. Public access for tickets for the 2022-2023 season will be announced in May.
To become a member and get early access to tickets along with a variety of other benefits, call 419-522-2726 ext. 200 or email Development Manager, at bobby@mansfieldtickets.com.
Visit Renaissance Theatre’s website at rentickets.org to check out other great events or contact renaissance@mansfieldtickets.com for events, tours, arts, culture and more.
For behind-the-scenes videos and more, visit the Renaissance Theatre’s YouTube Channel.