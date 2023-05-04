MANSFIELD — The Renaissance Education Department will host its twelfth annual MindSprouts Creative Writing Showcase on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. in the Ren’s Theatre 166 performance space, located at 166 Park Avenue West in downtown Mansfield.
The event is free and open to the public, with donations accepted at the door to support Renaissance education programs. A variety of student writing will be presented in onstage adaptations of short stories, poems, and plays that were submitted to the MindSprouts Creative Writing Contest.
Finalists include:
Kindergarten—2nd Grade Finalists:
Lilliana Benshoff: “The Fuzzy Cat Named Fritz”
Ava Emmons: "The Beach Thief"
Susanna Holt: “Epic Thoughts!”
Max Karl: “Compactor’s House”
Lena Reep: "No More Mud"
Millie Sprague: “Little Jerold and His Lost Food”
Joe Tinney: “Life is Epic!”
Sam Wasson: "Pirate Adventure"
Bella Wengard: "Navy and The Fearless Dragon"
Grades 3-5 Finalists:
Ameera Bensaid: “Bully”
Stella Farnsworth: “My Epic Life”
Lucas Fennell: “My Epic and Awesome Life”
Madison Licusa: "Wonderful and Epic”
Caroline Patterson: "Awesome Dreams”
Abigail Sandwall, Stingel Elementary: "My Day"
Oliver Stevens: “The Wolf Story”
Grades 6-12 Finalists:
Storie Hunter: “Untitled”
Milo McDonald: “My Epic and Awesome Journey Across the Country”
Pia Lucas: "Life is Epic and Awesome”
Mariah Smith: "Awesome”
All submissions were juried by Renaissance Resident Teaching Artist Dauphne Maloney and passed on to a team of local artists and educators for final adjudication.
The MindSprouts program is open to any student attending Kindergarten through 12th grade. Students were invited to submit one composition in one or more of the following categories: short story, play, or poem.
All submissions to the MindSprouts contest were required to correspond to the 2023 theme: “My Epic and Awesome Life!”