MindSprouts
Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — The Renaissance Education Department will host its twelfth annual MindSprouts Creative Writing Showcase on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. in the Ren’s Theatre 166 performance space, located at 166 Park Avenue West in downtown Mansfield.

The event is free and open to the public, with donations accepted at the door to support Renaissance education programs. A variety of student writing will be presented in onstage adaptations of short stories, poems, and plays that were submitted to the MindSprouts Creative Writing Contest.

