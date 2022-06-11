MANSFIELD -- Registration has opened for the Renaissance’s annual “Broadway Camp!” summer theatre program for students ages 8-13.
The popular summer theatre camp sessions will be held as in-person classes, during the weeks of June 20-24 and June 27-June 30.
Broadway Camp! options include the traditional three-hour morning camp (June 20-24), as well as a new, day-long, six-hour “Broadway Camp Showz!” camp (June 27-June 30).
All “Broadway Camp!” sessions are designed to be sensory-inclusive; with tuition set at $105 for either the June 20-24 camp, or for the June 27-June 30 session. Full and partial scholarships are available for all Broadway Camp sessions.
The new, day-long “Broadway Camp Showz!” will allow participants to further explore the opportunity to present a fully staged Broadway Kids-style production.
The camp production, designed for specifically for young actors, will use a script and score adapted from a popular Broadway musical. To participate in Broadway Camp Showz!, students must previously have completed a session of a two or three-hour Broadway Camp, or Broadway Camp, Too!
The Renaissance Broadway Camp! programs provide students of all ability levels with the freedom to explore the world of musical theatre and the elements of performance through theatre games, improv, and dramatic play, as well as staging and singing.
The 4 and 5-day camp sessions allow every child the opportunity to benefit from the opportunity to learn, grow and perform as a part of an all-inclusive experience. Each camp session culminates in a special performance for parents, friends, and other guests.
Renaissance Broadway Camp! is coordinated and led by Renaissance teaching artist Dauphne Maloney, well-known for her work with youth theatre in the North Central Ohio area.
Maloney is also the founder and director of Mansfield Youth Theatre (MY Theatre), former Resident Director for the Renaissance Youth Opera Theatre (RYOT), and youth theatre director at the The Ohio State University-Mansfield.
She has directed and costumed over 200 productions and served as the Youth Theatre Director for the Mansfield Playhouse for 20 years. Participating students will work directly with Maloney, as well as seasoned youth theatre actors.
Registration is limited. To register for either of the Broadway Camp weeks, contact Renaissance Education Assistant, Dauphne Maloney at dauphne@mansfieldtickets.com, or by calling 419-522-2726, ext. 212.
For more information or to ask questions regarding the camp, including information for those with sensory sensitivities, those seeking scholarships, or other needs, contact dauphne@mansfieldtickets.com.
Broadway Camp! is presented as a part of the Mechanics Bank Education Series and with support from the Richland County Foundation Summertime Kids fund.
The Renaissance is a performing arts presenter and historic theater located at 138 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio. Looking for Things to Do in Mansfield? Visit the Ren’s website at rentickets.org to check out their other great events or contact renaissance@mansfieldtickets.com for events, tours, arts, culture and more. For behind-the-scenes videos and more visit the Renaissance Theatre’s YouTube Channel.