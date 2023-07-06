ghostwalkad

The Ohio State Reformatory hosts two-hour guided ghost walks on some Friday nights between March and November. Visitors ages 13+ can buy tickets online.

 Ohio State Reformatory, Photo Provided

MANSFIELD — Working at the Ohio State Reformatory almost promises a paranormal experience, said OSR paranormal program manager Kathy Feketik.

“The paranormal isn’t just seeing dark figures or apparitions, it can also be smells or feelings,” she said. “I think sometimes the spirits appear to our staff and volunteers more often because they know us. Sometimes I feel they watch over us in a way.”

IMG_0544.JPG

Doug and Kathy Feketik in the Ohio State Reformatory
IMG_0543.JPG

Doug Feketik looks at old library books in the Ohio State Reformatory with visitors of the June 23 ghost walk.

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.