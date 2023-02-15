MANSFIELD — One in 7 patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. At the same time, only about 3% of Americans give blood.
The American Red Cross needs more people to make and keep appointments to give blood or platelets in February and has three great reasons to do so:
Help prevent a blood shortage: Winter brings seasonal illness and dangerous weather, which can hurt the blood supply. When donors give now, they can help ensure blood is on hospital shelves when it’s needed.
It’s Heart Month: During a blood donation appointment, the Red Cross checks donors’ blood pressure and pulse, which are important indicators of heart health.
Treat yourself: All who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.
Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand. Protect the blood supply from dropping – book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 15-28
Crawford County
Galion
2/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Christian Church, 6195 State Route 19.
New Washington
2/20/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 110 South Kibler St.
North Robinson
2/16/2023: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Colonel Crawford High School, 2303 State Route 602.
Knox County
Centerburg
2/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Centerburg Church of Christ, 3830 Columbus Road.
Gambier
2/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Christian Fellowship, 23436 New Castle Road.
Mount Vernon
2/16/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Moose Lodge, 417 W. High Street.
2/23/2023: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grand Hotel, 12 Public Square.
2/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County, 201 N Mulberry St.