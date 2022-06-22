COLUMBUS — As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around the Fourth of July.
The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.
By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you for helping, all those who come to give June 30-July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 1 to 15:
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Bucyrus
7/5/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hord Family Farm, 911 St RT 98
7/5/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Amvets Post 27 - Bucyrus, 235 E Galen St
7/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bucyrus Community Hospital, 629 N. Sandusky Street
7/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus - Hall, 217 S. Poplar St.
Crestline
7/13/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Colonel Crawford High School, 5444 Crestline Road
Galion
7/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Galion Alliance Church, 430 Portland Way N
KNOX COUNTY
Fredericktown
7/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fredericktown High School, 111 Stadium Drive
7/14/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 17 South Main
Mount Vernon
7/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County, 201 N Mulberry St
7/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Glenn A. Gallagher Centre, 1451 Gambier Rd.
7/7/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Grand Hotel, 12 Public Square
7/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Grand Hotel, 12 Public Square
MORROW COUNTY
Mount Gilead
7/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 East High Street
Sparta
7/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sparta UMC, 22 North Church Street
RICHLAND COUNTY
Mansfield
7/1/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Peter's High School, 111 West First Street
7/3/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall
7/6/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Area Agency on Aging, 2131 Park Avenue W
7/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall
7/10/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall
7/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Richland Mall RSMO, 2209 Richland Mall
7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Avenue Church, 1756 Park Avenue West
Shelby
7/2/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shelby Police Department, 31 Mack Ave
7/6/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Shelby YMCA, 111 W. Smiley Rd.