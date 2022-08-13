Audra Music

Audra Music of Crestview sold her grand champion beef steer for $12,000, besting the previous junior fair record by $500.

MANSFIELD – The auction wasn’t even over before buyers at the outbid themselves.

Before the final 36 animals (all beef steers) could be sold at Saturday's Richland County Junior Livestock Auction, auctioneers announced buyers had already broken last year’s one-day sales record for the large animal auction.

