MANSFIELD – The auction wasn’t even over before buyers at the outbid themselves.
Before the final 36 animals (all beef steers) could be sold at Saturday's Richland County Junior Livestock Auction, auctioneers announced buyers had already broken last year’s one-day sales record for the large animal auction.
By the time the auction ended, the day’s sales exceeded last year’s auction amount by a six figures.
“You guys really came through this year and just absolutely smashed our record,” a representative from the Richland County Livestock Committee told the crowd.
“We’re well over $100,00 in one-day sales over last year’s record. Thank you so much. It says a lot about our community and what you guys do for these kids.”
Smaller species, including poultry and rabbits, were auctioned off Thursday. The 167 exhibits also made history, pulling in $31,000 more than last year for local youth.
Saturday’s exhibitors broke five individual species records for large livestock, setting new goalposts for future FFA and 4H competitors.
Audra Music of Crestview sold her grand champion beef steer for $12,000, besting the previous junior fair record by $500.
“It was great,” Music said. “I had a lot of support from my parents and people around me. I didn't expect to break the record, but I guess it happened.”
Music, a member of the Next Generation 4H Club, has raised calves for seven years. It’s her second year taking steers to the fair and her first with a grand champion.
She believes steers are easier to handle.
“(Calves) are more energetic, but steers are just a little more mellow,” she explained.
She plans to give some of her earnings to her parents to help cover the costs of raising the steer and keep the rest.
Hayden Williams, 19, had the biggest record-busting margin. The Lucas teen sold the grand champion beef feeder for $4,600, beating the previous record amount by $1,100.
Williams said she’ll save the money for college. She plans to attend the Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster to study agricultural communications and business.
Williams is a member of the Great Expectations 4H Club.
“It's been amazing,” she said. “I definitely wouldn't be the person I was if it wasn't for FFA and 4H.
Fellow 4H member Nicole Cook, of Madison, sold her grand champion dairy feeder calf for $4,000 to Milliron’s Iron & Metal, surpassing a previous record of $3,600.
Cook grew up on a dairy farm and began showing animals at 9 years old.
“It takes a lot of time, hard work and dedication,” she said. “My animal is kind of one of my best friends. They have their own personality and that's what I love about it.”
Cook’s sister Allyson sold the grand champion dairy steer for $4,400, bumping up the breed record by $400.
“A lot of people don't know just how much effort goes into it,” Allyson said. “You're in the barn every day for hours. You're working with them. You're feeding them. You're washing them.”
Cook said it’s easy to build a bond with the animals she shows.
“You get really close and they actually start to get excited to see you and they’ll run up to you,” she said. “It can just brighten your day and bring a lot of joy.”
Clear Fork FFA member Hayden Harriman sold the grand champion meat goat for $3,700, surpassing the previous record by $100.
The rising sophomore also sold the grand champion market lamb. After high school, he hopes to pursue a career in big grain farming.
