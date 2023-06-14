MANSFIELD -- The roots of Pinocchio go back 140 years, a fictional character and protagonist of a children's book written by Italian writer Carlo Collodi of Florence, Tuscany.
The 39 local children bringing Disney's "My Son Pinocchio Jr." to life at the Mansfield Playhouse this weekend aren't worried about the history or the many social implications found in the original novel.
The cast, ranging in age from 5 to 18, just want to have fun and put on a great show while telling a different side of the wooden toy who becomes a boy, according to Doug Wertz, artistic director at the Playhouse.
And they are learning along the way, the veteran director said.
"I just get so excited about the growth. They become sponges when they learn something new on a daily basis and they all grow together," he said.
"We have 39 kids that come from a variety of school districts, home schools, different communities, and they all gel together by the end. They all become a great ensemble working tool, working machine, all the way through," Wertz said.
"The relationships that have changed them is so much more fun because they're confident. You just see their confidence grow. You see the lessons they've learned along the way and watch them grow," he said.
Wertz said it's gratifying to see the youth theater "veterans" now stepping up to help the youngest members of the cast.
"We have so many new ones. But we have some that came to us back in 2012, 2013. This is now their last youth show. So to have seen them grow and ready to move on and to now see them mentor the young ones, it's really such a joy," he said.
The classic tale of Geppetto, an aging toymaker, and his beloved wooden puppet is given a touching finish, showing what it means to be "the perfect son" and "a real father."
This musical, which retells the classic Disney story from Geppetto’s perspective, features the beloved classic songs, “When You Wish upon a Star” and “I’ve Got No Strings,” alongside a host of new songs by Oscar winner and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz.
Liam Paxton, an 18-year-old who graduated from Madison Comprehensive High School in May, returns to the Playhouse stage as Geppetto.
"I think that the moral of the story and the lesson that he learns is just a pretty valuable lesson in life," he said of his character.
"The whole show is pretty much the 'Golden Rule,' you know, treat others how you'd want to be treated," said Paxton, who plans to study vocal performance at Capital University in Columbus.
"In his (story) arc, the way he treats Pinocchio, that comes back to him. For a kids' show, it's a deeper story. I kind of like that it's not only for kids, but something that older people can learn as well," Paxton said.
In his final youth theater performance, Paxton said he is happy to share the stage with so man young performers.
"It's definitely nice to have a younger presence. Sometimes they are loud, but that's when, as an older kid, you have to step in and be a leader and teach them proper etiquette on and off stage," he said.
"It makes me hopeful for the future because they have this many little kids. For years to come, they'll have people coming in these doors. That's always a worry, especially for young boys, because you don't see a lot of boys in theater," Paxton said.
Noah Burton, who plays puppeteer "Dr. Stromboli," is another 18-year-old actor returning to the Playhouse stage. He admits he knew little about his character before the show.
"I didn't audition for Stromboli because I didn't actually know he existed. Since then, I did a little bit of studying as far as like the old Disney cartoon and then just reading the script. I really started to enjoy him a lot.
"I love his imagination and how he's just completely lost in his mind as far as who was real, who was not, who was good, who was bad," said Burton, a home-schooled student who plans to study architecture at Columbus State Community College this fall.
"I love him as a villain. I obviously don't view him as a role model, but I just really enjoy the chance to be really, really angry. Really, really emotional. Really passionate about something that otherwise I wouldn't really be interested in," Burton said.
One of the newcomers is Maddie Shafley, a 12-year-old student who will be in the seventh grade this fall at the Spanish Immersion School in Mansfield.
Portraying the "Blue Fairy," it's her first stage performance of any kind.
"My cousin did shows and I wanted to do that," she said. "I went to see shows at the Renaissance Theatre and it made me want to do it, too."
What does Shafley like about her character?
"She's sassy. She wants everything to go her way. She grants wishes and she is teaching other fairies in training. I like the sass," she said with a smile.
Wertz said it's a compelling musical for an audience of all ages.
"It's more of the story of Geppetto working with the fairies and understanding some parental lessons. He's always wanted a boy. He got his boy but he expects this kid to know everything.
"And (Pinocchio) was just born yesterday. But it's a lot of fun because it does, reflect more on the relationship that Geppetto has with Pinocchio and how they grow into more of a family unit towards the end," Wertz said.
