My Son Pinocchio Jr.

Graycen Stevens as Pinocchio and Liam Paxton as Geppetto are at the center of Disney's "My Son Pinocchio Jr." that opens Friday night at the Mansfield Playhouse.

MANSFIELD -- The roots of Pinocchio go back 140 years, a fictional character and protagonist of a children's book written by Italian writer Carlo Collodi of Florence, Tuscany.

The 39 local children bringing Disney's "My Son Pinocchio Jr." to life at the Mansfield Playhouse this weekend aren't worried about the history or the many social implications found in the original novel.

Maddie Shafley

Maddie Shafley sings "When You Wish Upon A Star" at the Mansfield Playhouse.

