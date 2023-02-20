RADE Dance ensemble graphic

MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts dance department will be presenting their 2023 spring dance performance on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at Lexington High School in the new Robert Whitney Performing Arts Facility.

RADE (Richland Academy Dance Ensemble) is one of the Academy’s pre-professional dance groups, where members undergo hours of weekly training to enhance their skills, improve technique, and pursue their passion for dance. 

