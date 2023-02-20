MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts dance department will be presenting their 2023 spring dance performance on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at Lexington High School in the new Robert Whitney Performing Arts Facility.
RADE (Richland Academy Dance Ensemble) is one of the Academy’s pre-professional dance groups, where members undergo hours of weekly training to enhance their skills, improve technique, and pursue their passion for dance.
In this program, attendees will enjoy a variety of dance styles; ballet, jazz, tap & contemporary, including Broadway’s “Step in Time” from Mary Poppins and “Come on Everybody” from All Shook Up.
It will also feature classical ballet excerpts from La Bayadere, Esmeralda and The Dying Swan variation accompanied by violinist, Joseph Litao. Original choreography by Marden Ramos, Erin Wolford and Sarah Horrigan-Ramos showcases Academy dancers' full range of ability and talent.
This year the Academy is celebrating four high school seniors: Carmella Desterhaft, Lucas High School; Kaylyn Kent, Lucas High School; Justice Gardner, Madison High School; Delaney O’Brien, Ashland High School.
Each of the seniors has dance at the Richland Academy for over 10 years; their final RADE show performance is the culmination of their dedication, hard work and training. They are excited to dance their senior solo’s and look forward to performing for their friends, family and community.
Many of the Academy’s dance company alumni have gone on to study dance in college, perform in various dance companies, and pursue a career in teaching dance. The Academy believes that their dance programs not only teach students proper technique but also mental and physical discipline, time management, problem solving, and performance skills.
Tickets for this in-person performance will be available Friday, Feb. 24 at noon. Tickets run $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, students, and Veterans. This program will run for approximately two hours.
For more information on things happening at Richland Academy, call (419) 522-8224 or visit www.richlandacademy.com. “Richland Academy… where anyone can explore the artist within,” located at the corner of 4th and Walnut St. was founded in 1991 and is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.