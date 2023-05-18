"Early One Evening at The Rainbow Bar and Grille"

Steve Russell as Joe/God and Aaron McNulty as Shep the bartender during rehearsals for a scene of "Early One Evening at The Rainbow Bar and Grille" at the Mansfield Playhouse 2nd Stage. 

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

MANSFIELD — It's the end of the world as they know it, and nobody's feeling fine. 

That's the premise of the newest show coming to the 2nd Stage of the Mansfield Playhouse. "Early One Evening at The Rainbow Bar and Grille" follows a quirky cast of characters coming to grips with the apocalypse. 

