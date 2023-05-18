MANSFIELD — It's the end of the world as they know it, and nobody's feeling fine.
That's the premise of the newest show coming to the 2nd Stage of the Mansfield Playhouse. "Early One Evening at The Rainbow Bar and Grille" follows a quirky cast of characters coming to grips with the apocalypse.
Let's set the scene: It's the 1980s and nuclear bombs have destroyed much of the country. The various denizens of this working-class bar are trying to decide what to do next.
Then enters a traveling salesman who turns out to be God — and who offers the bartender immortality if he agrees to write a new version of the Bible.
Now what?
This kind of post-apocalyptic disaster story was a dream come true for director Candy Boyd.
"And I love the show because it's very vague, you don't really know what exactly is going on or why or how, and it really doesn't matter because at the end of the play, the world's ending," she said.
Boyd said the show is very character-driven as the audience follows the thoughts and actions of each distinct individual and their last moments on earth.
"I want the audience to draw their own conclusions because as they'll see in the show, different characters have different ideas of what they think is going on and who's behind it," Boyd said.
One of those character is Shep, the bartender at the Rainbow Bar and Grille played by Aaron McNulty, who tries to see the good in everyone. He serves as the calm center of the group, resigned to his fate as everyone else melts down around him.
McNulty studied theatre in school and has performed in various productions in high school and around the community. This show marks his return to the stage after a four-year hiatus.
"After I read the script I relate so much with this character because he has the same attitude I would if I were put into this situation," McNulty said. "You're not really trying to get too worked up about it, you're resigned and you're having a good time reading a book."
However, as the show goes on, Shep starts to wonder if aloofness is the right decision.
"As they all stir up this madness that really gets him thinking about whether or not he should really be resigned to defeat," McNulty said. "And then Joe comes in and really throws a wrench into the whole thing."
Playing Joe, AKA God, is Steve Russell, a Playhouse veteran with the daunting task of portraying the creator of the universe. But audiences quickly realize that this God might not be the all-powerful being he's made out to be.
"It's quite nice to actually play someone who obviously knows everything and can do whatever he likes, but he doesn't," Russell said. "He's very clear that he lets things play out and he doesn't really interfere too much."
Throughout these metaphysical questions of morality and existence is plenty of comedy to help digest the heavier themes.
"It never leaves the grounding of the bar and the regular folk in it," Russell said. "It touches on these themes and makes you think a little bit, but never for a moment is it outside of the interactions with these real people."
McNulty said he was intrigued by the idea of being stuck in a place with not necessarily the people you love, but the people you're left with as the world crumbles around you.
"You have to find a way to care for them in the way that you would the people you can't get to," he said.
"Early One Evening at The Rainbow Bar and Grille" will be presented at the Mansfield Playhouse 2nd Stage at 8 p.m. on May 19, 20, 26 and 27. Tickets are $13 and available online and at the box office, which is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour before the show.
All this talk of the apocalypse begs the question: What are your plans for the end of the world?
"I'd probably just sleep right through it," Boyd said. "Actually I'd spend time with my kitty cats. And maybe the rest of my family."
"I mean there's the whole family thing, but if I were in this situation, stuck in a place where I would make the best of the people that are around me, I'd probably get drunk," McNulty said. "And I'd probably need to talk to people about some stuff."
"If I'm really stuck in this situation, you've got to try and drown it out," Russell said. "So I guess you would try and make the most of the time you've got left, if you could.
"Maybe the bar's the best place to be."