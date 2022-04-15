The pageant is open to 8th through 12th graders in Crawford and Richland Counties. Registration is free and the deadline is April 22.
Contestants are not required to purchase formalwear, but will be asked to dress in their "Sunday best."
The pageant will consist of a brief interview and public speaking portion, where each student will answer a question in front of an audience.
Richland County Director Krista Snider said the event will be more laid-back than a traditional pageant and focus on inner beauty and volunteerism rather than outer beauty.
“It’s ran like a beauty pageant, but we’re looking for someone who wants to be active in service organizations," she said.
Project Noelle is a non-profit that works with children whose families have been impacted by substance abuse. The organization was founded in Sandusky, but now has chapters in 25 Ohio counties and six Florida counties.
Entrants in the pageant do not need to be personally impacted by substance abuse, but should be interested in serving others. The ideal contestant will be a teen with prior volunteering experience who is interested in serving with Project Noelle.
Contestants are also asked to reach out to their community and collect gently used sporting equipment for Michael's Place, a Project Noelle initiative that makes sporting equipment available to children impacted by substance abuse. The contestant who collects the most sporting goods to donate will receive an MVP award.
Prize bags will also be available for the male and female winners.
The Miss & Mr. Inspirational Service Pageant of Crawford and Richland County will be held April 30 at 3 p.m. at Grace Point Church in Galion. Entry for audience members is by donation.