LEXINGTON — Bobbi Patrick turned a knitted hat over in her hands.
"Oh, that's so cute," she gushed, admiring the handiwork on the multicolored beanie.
Patrick received the unexpected gift Thursday after stopping by the Lexington Senior Center for lunch.
Residents of Primrose Retirement Community surprised their fellow seniors by showing up to pass out gift cards, chocolate chip cookies, hats and scarves.
Lenor Cochran moved to Primrose last September. She said she enjoyed handing out goodies and believed the recipients enjoyed it, too.
"It was wonderful because people appreciated it," she said. "I think it's important for the people that receive it and it's important the people that come to know that they can still do something for other people."
Primrose holds its random acts of kindness day once a year around Valentine's Day, according to life enrichment coordinator Angela Gardner.
In the past, the group has visited the Ashland College School of Nursing and North Central State College.
"They really enjoy it. It gives them a sense of purpose," Gardner said.
"A lot of them used to volunteer in the past and now they can't get out and do it, so we find activities and things for them to do so they still feel part of the community and able to contribute."
The hats and scarves were handmade by a group of Primrose residents called the Busy Bees.
Executive director Allison Donley said the Busy Bees started out as a knitting group. Over time, the group has made bandanas for dogs and the pound, blankets and hats for the homeless, and valentines for kids in foster care.
“Our residents and staff are such a generous group, and they truly come alive when they have the opportunity to give back and interact with the Richland County community," Donley said.
"We hope that by performing these small random acts of kindness, we can encourage others to pay it forward."
Martha Pendleton is part of the Busy Bees club. She recently helped knit scarves to give out at Christmastime. She said she enjoys the social aspect of the group.
"Just having the people that we're with, we jabber around and talk about we're working on," she said.
Primrose has retirement communities throughout the United States. Primrose of Mansfield is located at 1301 Millsboro Road.
Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com
