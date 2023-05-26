MANSFIELD — No, that's not a typo you're reading.
The newest theatrical endeavor at the Renaissance Theatre's black box venue Theatre 166 is a work in progress. That's why there's a purposeful placeholder as the title.
The kicker is, the audience actually gets to watch the creative process unfold throughout the production. The cast portrays the writers of the show, who are writing the show that is being performed in the show, as it is actually happening.
Still with me?
In short, [title of show] tells the story of four friends in New York City trying to write an award-winning musical — a task that proves to be more difficult than they anticipated.
"[title of show] is incredibly funny and entertaining, but it also has some beautiful and truthful things to say about the creative process and the anxiety of art," director Ryan Shealy said.
Shealy also noted that Theatre 166 is the perfect venue for this show.
"The show works best in an intimate setting," he said. "You want to feel right there with the characters during the creative process, and it breaks the fourth wall all the time which adds a whole other level of engagement."
The small cast is made up of just four individuals: Jacob Poiner, Noah Casner, Leah Gesouras, and Izzi Robles.
Noah Casner plays Hunter, the writer and more fearless half of the duo creating the show, who is not afraid to take risks and put something positively ridiculous on the page.
"There is a lot in his character about finding things you are a little self-conscious of, and overcoming those boundaries to not be afraid of what other people perceive you as," Casner said.
Casner himself is a New Yorker who made his Renaissance debut just last month in "Follies." He said a huge theme of [title of show] is the willingness to engage in the creative process.
"Just being comfortable and excited about overcoming the step of putting a thing out there, and being willing to be vulnerable in that sense," he said.
Jacob Poiner plays Jeff, the music composer half of the creative duo who is much more buttoned-up compared to Hunter. True to his character, Poiner also serves as the music director for [title of show].
"He isn't necessarily super comfortable or confident with stepping outside of the box, but throughout the show he finds moments of letting go with the help of Hunter," Poiner said. "He finds that just because something isn't going to resonate with everyone, doesn't mean it's a bad thing."
Izzi Robles plays Heidi, a musical theatre veteran who struggles with being typecast and eventually comes into her own. Audiences might recognize Robles from her starring role in the 2019 Renaissance production of "Hairspray."
"She doesn't want to have to fit the mold, and by the end she feels more grounded in what she's doing, which I really like," Robles said.
Robles said the show appeals to all audiences, but will especially resonate with those from the creative world.
"It's obviously a very funny musical, but especially if you're coming from the arts world, I think you can see pieces of yourself in the characters," said Robles.
Renaissance veteran Leah Gesouras plays Susan, a "corporate baddie" who seemingly has her life together the most, compared to the rest of the group. But that's not to say she doesn't have insecurities.
"While she may put up a very tough, or even intimidating, exterior, I think she's very vulnerable," Gesouras said. "So playing with that side of her has been really fun."
Gesouras said a tiny cast requires a lot more trust in your fellow actors.
"It allows for more opportunity to interpret things differently and to connect with each other," she said. "I've tried a bunch of stupid stuff and these guys have all been on board for it."
[title of show] officially opens Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. with additional performances on May 28, June 3, and June 4.
The show has a 90-minute runtime and is sponsored by the Mansfield Gay Pride Association.