[title of show] at Theatre 166

The cast of [title of show] is made up of just four people: Jacob Poiner, Izzi Robles, Leah Gesouras, and Noah Casner. 

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

MANSFIELD — No, that's not a typo you're reading. 

The newest theatrical endeavor at the Renaissance Theatre's black box venue Theatre 166 is a work in progress. That's why there's a purposeful placeholder as the title. 

