MANSFIELD — One by one, racers sped down a hill in the parking lot of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church on June 5 to test drive their cars for the upcoming North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby.
For many, the race is a tradition that involves the whole family. This is even true for Derby Director Brian Smith, whose three kids started racing in 2003.
As the Derby Director for more than a decade, Smith said it’s always a pleasure to see the parents, like himself, get involved and support their racers.
“The parents, you know, they’re just here trying to help their kids have a good time,” Smith said.
Jonathan Medina and his three kids, Eden, Henry and Mari, were perched at the top of the hill awaiting their turn to race. This year will be Henry’s fourth year and Mari’s third year racing.
Mari, who took second place in last year’s race, said she is shooting for first this year.
The two said that while they are competitive with each other, they are just in it for the fun.
Eden, the oldest sibling, has been racing since 2016 but decided to take a break this year to focus on her younger siblings. Although not in a car herself this year, Eden plans to make her comeback in 2023.
“I’ve taught [Henry and Mari] a bunch about racing,” Eden said. “It's honestly really fun to see them have fun with something I’ve enjoyed as well.
"It’s just been something we do every summer, and it’s fun everybody getting together and doing all of this stuff.”
While the derby has been a long-time tradition for some, for others, like Niall Cavenaugh and Kylie Weisner, the race is brand-new this year.
Both first-time racers, Cavenaugh and Weisner are part of the 36 kids who will compete on race day.
Being new didn’t seem to hinder Cavenaugh or Weisner in any way. Both racers hurdled down the hill at similar speeds of veteran racers like the Medina kids.
Sunday's trial run was practice for race day, which will start around 9:30 a.m on Saturday, June 25. Racers will begin behind a starting line on Temple Court and will ride their cars down to the historic Bissman Building.
Smith, who has been part of the race for almost 20 years, encourages everyone to come join in on the fun and support the ambitious young racers.
