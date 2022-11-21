Plymouth's Christmas in the VIllage skaiting rink

PLYMOUTH -- The holidays are fast approaching and there is no better place to soak in the spirit of Christmas than at “Christmas in the Village” in Plymouth’s historic square where there is something for everyone to love.

The Plymouth Improvement Committee (PIC) invites one and all to enjoy the most magical Christmas celebration in the region on Dec. 1, 2 and 3 as the group hosts its 7th annual Christmas street market and outdoor holiday festival.

