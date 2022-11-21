PLYMOUTH -- The holidays are fast approaching and there is no better place to soak in the spirit of Christmas than at “Christmas in the Village” in Plymouth’s historic square where there is something for everyone to love.
The Plymouth Improvement Committee (PIC) invites one and all to enjoy the most magical Christmas celebration in the region on Dec. 1, 2 and 3 as the group hosts its 7th annual Christmas street market and outdoor holiday festival.
Visitors can shop over 60 of Ohio’s very best small businesses – artisans and craftspersons selling their unique handmade goods – inside a giant tent and in pop-up tents outside as well. In addition, there will be eight food trucks and beverage vendors from which to choose.
Other popular features include the signature 2000 square foot iceless skating rink; a carousel; the Plymouth Polar Express Model Train Exhibit, a live reindeer exhibit, trackless train rides, carriage rides, ice carving, the Little Buckeye Children’s Museum’s traveling exhibit; appearances by many familiar characters, including The Grinch, Olaf, the Elf on the Shelf and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Live entertainment will occur all three days and the Christmas Spirits Lounge will be open for adults, too.
The market officially opens from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 with a special “Skate with ENCANTO” event for children from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 will be magical as Plymouth kicks off the Christmas season with a “Parade of Lights” at 6:30 p.m.; the official Village Christmas Tree lighting at 7:15 p.m.; Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Plymouth Fire Department from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.; a “Holiday Lights” fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. and the return of crowd favorites Frank and Dean to Plymouth’s main stage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The market will be open all day Saturday with lots of special features throughout the day, including Santa and Mrs. Claus and Elf Village at the Plymouth Area Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featured performers on Saturday include the Eric Sowers Band.
Area businesses, organizations and individuals who wish to be in the Parade of Lights on Friday, Dec 2 are welcomed to register at the Plymouth Village Offices, 48 West Broadway or online at picourvillage@gmail.com.
As always, PIC’s mission is to make it possible for everyone to participate fully in this magical Christmas celebration. Admission is free; parking is free, and the attractions and special events are free as well thanks to MANY generous local and area businesses who partner with the Plymouth Improvement Committee to make this event so special.
Hours for “Christmas in the Village” are Thursday, Dec. 1: 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 2: noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 3: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Detailed information is available on our Facebook event page: Plymouth’s Christmas in the Village.