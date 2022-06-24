PLYMOUTH -- The Plymouth Area Museum’s first annual “Plymouth Antiques Roadshow and Flea Market” will take place on Saturday in the village’s beautiful Mary Fate Park.
The museum will host four professional appraisers from the area who will evaluate antiques for a fee of $5 per item.
Appraisers include Mike Augustine from Mid-Ohio Antiques in Mansfield; Frank Foti of Frank Foti Auctioneering and Appraisals, Mansfield; Shirley Wolf, owner of Stitches in Time Vintage Clothing, Plymouth; and David Tackett, Plymouth, who specializes in arrowhead collections.
In addition to antiques appraisals, the museum is hosting a “Junk in the Trunk” flea market in the park. Those who wish to sell junk and treasures from the trunks of their cars may drive in, pay a $10 fee to park in the designated area, and participate in the flea market. No pre- registration is needed.
A market for crafters and local artisans is also planned. Vendors who wish to sell their wares are asked to contact Steve Bolen at 567-224-1115 or Susan Moore at 567-224-7462.
Patrick Jaeckin, an acoustic guitarist whose style is “Outlaw Country” will perform live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and food trucks will also be available. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mary Fate Park is a perfect venue for a family-friendly day close to home. Gate admission is $1/person. Kids 12 and under are free. Proceeds benefit the Plymouth Area Museum, a 501c3 organization.
