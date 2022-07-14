Planes, trains and no automobiles: Helping my son and his dogs move to Barcelona

The Basílica i Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família is the perfect example of the dichotomy of life in Barcelona, Spain.
Complex, yet simple.
Historic, yet unfinished.
Hurried, yet tranquil.
And all of it fascinating, yet exhausting, in a community with a metro population of 5.6 million people that began as a Roman city in the middle ages on Spain's northeastern coast.
Construction began in 1882 on the Roman Catholic basilica, designed by famed Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi, who devoted more than 40 years of his life to the project.
How long ago is that? That's the same year Thomas Edison launched the U.S.'s first commercial electrical power plant, lighting one square mile of lower Manhattan.
And 140 years and 18 towers later later, la Sagrada Familia remains unfinished -- a calming, spiritual haven even as workers race to finally finish the majestic structure by 2026, exactly 100 years after Gaudi's death.
Of all the sites and sounds I encountered in the last couple of weeks, while helping my youngest son, Zach, move to Barcelona, this historic church, with its tallest tower standing 566 feet high, was the most significant.
That speaks volumes in a city overflowing with a million fascinating things to see, do and experience. More incredibly, it was not a difficult visit for two Americans who don't speak Spanish or Catalan.
Zach took French at Lexington High School. I took three years of Spanish many years ago, but the only elements I have retained are cerveza (beer) and el bano (bathroom).
In Barcelona, a popular international tourist city, most of the folks we encountered spoke English to some degree. Truthfully, I heard a myriad of languages spoken there.
I made the 4,214-mile trip from Mansfield with Zach, a global logistics expert with Hewlett-Packard, primarily because his two dogs, Sebastian and Eloise, joined their dad in his relocation from Fort Collins, Colorado.
Airline rules require one passenger to accompany each dog traveling in the cabin. Remarkably, both of the rescue Chihuahuas slept or lay calmly in their carriers at our feet on the entire journey -- two flights totaling about 10 hours in the air.
Making my first trip to Europe, I certainly complained more than either of them during the journey across the Atlantic. My back doesn't like airline seats. We flew out of Washington, D.C., at 6 p.m. and landed in Barcelona eight hours later -- at 8 a.m. local time thanks to the six-hour time difference.
A red-eye flight, indeed. But as I have always counseled young, tired journalists -- you can sleep when you're dead.
Once we landed, the next nine days were a blur of activity, much of it spent traveling via Barcelona's vast array of public transportation offerings -- especially on buses and metro trains. Zach doesn't have a car there and he will never need one.
We quickly began the work of doing the things Zach would need in his new city -- local bank account, phone, Spanish ID, etc. He has worked remotely the past few years from his apartment in Colorado and will likely still do so most of the time.
But we did take a metro ride to HP's beautiful campus on the city's north side, a trip he can make whenever needed. The trains and buses are remarkably clean -- and follow a tight, on-time schedule.
We used that same public transit system to travel throughout the city -- seeing a plethora of sights, including the aforementioned basilica; the Olympic Stadium that hosted the 1992 Summer Games (a global event that helped transform the city); Montjuic Castle and a 197-foot high statue of explorer Christopher Columbus at the port.
At that port, we purchased tickets for a 90-minute evening boat cruise on the bay, complete with drinks, food and live music.
We saw tons of amazing architecture and history. In the United States, a historic building is a century or two old. In Barcelona, the oldest may be 2,000 years in age.
We also did a lot of walking. A lot of walking. Did I say we walked? For my fitness friends, every day in Barcelona is "leg day."
We strolled along la Rambla almost daily, a wide, tree-lined pedestrian street that connects Plaça de Catalun to the port. Armed with Google maps and directions on Zach's iPhone, we found our way through narrow alleys and side streets. We covered a lot of ground, trying to use each day for a new experience.
We watched people dining calmly at tables outside restaurants, a scene in juxtaposition to people flying by on scooters or motorcycles. No one was in a hurry to leave where they were ... and everyone was in a hurry to get to where they were going.
A dichotomy, indeed.
We visited too many small shops, bars and restaurants to count. A highlight was watching the F1 British Grand Prix on a Sunday afternoon inside a packed sports bar called The Wild Rover Irish Pub, followed by a visit to an outdoor Mojito Bar in a nearby side street.
At my request, we stopped at a couple of "farmacia" shops along the way. Tylenol is a universal language of love for aching muscles, as are band-aids for blistered feet.
I have been in some of this country's largest cities, walking and traveling with my head on a swivel, ears and eyes open for dangers.
But not once did we feel unsafe during my time in Barcelona. The closest thing to violence we witnessed was a mid-morning, loud argument between two young men that led to fists being thrown.
At my insistence, Zach and I just kept walking. Others nearby quickly separated the pugilists.
It was nine long days, longer nights filled with stuff to do, see and consume.
Too soon, however, my portion of Zach's new life adventure came to an end. I took a photo of him, Sebastian and Eloise the night before I left. All three seemed smiling and happy, though uncertainty certainly lies ahead.
But it was those smiles I carried with me during the long journey back to Mansfield, a pair of flights, layovers and delays that turned it into a 24-hour saga.
Have I said my back doesn't like airline seats?