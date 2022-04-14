MANSFIELD -- Latonya Palmer has been incarcerated. She knows the myriad of problems it presents for those in jail -- and their family members on the outside.
Palmer, who founded the Perfect Peace Prison Project in 2020, has announced the organization's second-annual Easter Basket Giveaway for children of incarcerated parents is planned Friday, April 15.
"We will be providing items to create their own Easter Basket. The purpose of this is not only a fun time for the kids during Easter who don't have both parents or either parent, but also to build rapport and provide support for children of incarcerated parents," Palmer said Thursday.
The event will be at the UMADAOP facility at 215 N. Trimble Road from noon to 4 p.m.
Palmer said activities are planned, such as a live therapy bunny from Discovery School; Vicki Hoeffler doing art with the children; and Morgan Young and her sensory table will also be doing activities with the children.
Palmer said she has researched the lives of children who have one or two parents behind bars.
"I have found that children of criminal, jailed, or imprisoned parents have been identified as being at high risk for juvenile delinquency, and statistics reveal a trend toward second-generation incarceration," Palmer said.
She said future plans for the project include working with local courts and agencies providing referrals for assistance.
Palmer started the Perfect Peace Prison Project during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she became wary when the pandemic arrived that those currently incarcerated would struggle and face neglect.
“The expectations that are put on us once we are returning back to society is to get a job (and) secure housing…,” Palmer said. “And it takes a lot to adjust.
"Not only expectations from others, but we have expectations on ourselves as well. And I think that's a missing element with re-entry is that there is a disconnect between the community and the offender. So I'm hoping to bridge that gap. I'm hoping to restore identity," Palmer has said.
For more information, contact Palmer at 440-444-6994 or email perfectprisonproject@gmail.com. She said the organization operates solely on donations, which are always welcome.
