MADISON — Many years ago, Steve Geary and some fellow classmates from Madison High School formed the band “Yesterday Memory.”
Steve had played in Madison’s Marching band during his high school career. They performed at numerous places around the Mansfield area. When that band dissolved, is when the Beatles had come to very popular.
Another group of Madison graduates started the band “Top Draw.” It was a rock-n-roll band and Steve was the singer. That band did well and recorded an album called “Solid Oak.”
On that album was a song Steve had written called “Song of a Sinner.” The band dispersed when the bass player was drafted.
Many years later, Steve receives a call from a producer in California. He told Steve the Netflix series “Hunters” used his song at the end of season one, and HBO also picked it up for the “Barry” season three thriller.
Much to Steve’s surprise the producer told Steve he would be receiving a check in the mail soon from the Netflix series and later would receive a check for the HBO series using his song.
The CD “Solid Oak” is available to be checked-out at Marvin Memorial Library. Congratulations to Steve Geary for his patience and talent.
Support Our Journalism
If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.