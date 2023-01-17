Artist Eileen Woods painting

This Eileen Woods work is part of the Passages show on display at the Mansfield Art Center Jan. 22 to feb. 26

 Eileen Woods

MANSFIELD -- Artist Deborah Griffing offered this analysis during a recent stop in the upstairs gallery at the Mansfield Art Center:

“The world is a dense, dense place if you took a microscope to it. All space has something in it," she noted. "The exact spot that we exist in has a history of paths crossing with overlapping experiences that intersect.”

GALLERY: Mansfield Art Center show Passages

These are among the paintings featured at the Mansfield Art Center during the exhibition Passages from Jan. 22 to Feb. 26.

1 of 4

Tags