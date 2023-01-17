MANSFIELD -- Artist Deborah Griffing offered this analysis during a recent stop in the upstairs gallery at the Mansfield Art Center:
“The world is a dense, dense place if you took a microscope to it. All space has something in it," she noted. "The exact spot that we exist in has a history of paths crossing with overlapping experiences that intersect.”
Artist- Deborah Griffing- Title- The Gathering
Artist Deborah Griffing's work "The Gathering" will be on display at the Mansfield Art Center show Passages from Jan. 22 to Feb. 26.
These are among the paintings featured at the Mansfield Art Center during the exhibition Passages from Jan. 22 to Feb. 26.
Let's Dance
Artist Sue Cavanaugh's work "Let's Dance" will be on display at the Mansfield Art Center show Passages from Jan. 22 to Feb. 26.
Eileen Woods artwork
Artist Eileen Woods' work will be on display at the Mansfield Art Center show Passages from Jan. 22 to Feb. 26.
Artist Eileen Woods painting
This Eileen Woods work is part of the Passages show on display at the Mansfield Art Center Jan. 22 to feb. 26
We envisioned the evolution of time, back through nature, down to a single mosquito once buzzing where we stood in the vastness of the universe. In the grand scheme, our time here is short, but the ripples of what we contribute will be felt.
Barb Vogel, Eileen Woods, Deborah Griffing, and Sue Cavanaugh were all grappling with similar thoughts during the isolating days of the global pandemic. It's impossible to talk about Passages, without acknowledging the heavy influence of this time period on the artists. Their thoughts and emotions come through in many artworks, but it also sparked larger conversations beyond COVID. Passages is about transition.
These four powerful female artists examine the delicate landscape of life’s procession with reflection, creation, humor, pathos, and irony. They delve into the movement through life and death, the dance of experiences that connect us all, and the individual perceptions that set us apart.
Passages features a collection of work in a variety of mediums; photography with encaustic painting, interdimensional embroidery, collaged and painted panels, transparent portraits, and a large tent with a message that only becomes visible when seated inside.
The atrium space features an expansive fabric installation; the swan-song of prolific artist Sue Cavanaugh. Created as an elevating singular focus during her final months, Let’s Dance is a celebration of life and the friendship that unites the artists.
This work hangs from floor to ceiling, inviting visitors to walk through delicately hand stitched panels, with vibrant “dancers” and small mobiles swaying overhead. At almost thirty feet in height, Let’s Dance is a compelling invitation from the late Sue Cavanaugh to appreciate the moment.
An Opening Reception will be take place on Sunday, Jan 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. to meet the artists; all are welcome. This dynamic exhibition is free and open to the public, with donations appreciated, thanks to support from local sponsor Taylor Metal Products.
Experience Passages at The Mansfield Art Center, on view through Feb 26.