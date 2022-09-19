"(These award winners) volunteer with compassion, with care and really without asking for anything in return."
The agency recognized nine outstanding seniors and couples as well as one community service organization during its Outstanding Seniors Award event.
Diane Cunningham, Richland County
Cunningham is a retired nurse who volunteers as a resident rights advocate for the agency's long-term care ombudsman program and a court advocate for individuals with disabilities. She also volunteers at the Domestic Violence Shelter and Richland Pregnancy Services.
Cunningham was unable to attend. Melissa Wilson, who oversees the ombudsman program, accepted the award on her behalf.
Wilson described Cunningham as a person who can find ways to make things happen for those she serves, even while following protocol.
“She has a great heart and passion for the individuals she served and we're so proud to have her on our team,” she said.
Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero read a proclamation recognizing Cunningham.
“After working a career in the nursing field, Diane still loves to have something to do and making small meaningful differences,” Vero said.
“Diane believes that elderly, disabled and women in crisis need to have a voice and is happy to assist them.”
Mary Lee Minor, Crawford County
Mary Lee Minor is the president and founder of Earth, Wind and Flowers garden club. A retired schoolteacher from Wynford Local Schools, Minor has edited numerous publications, judged flower shows throughout Ohio, planted and maintained beautification projects and provided garden therapy to nursing home residents.
Minor was one of many honorees who poked fun of her age.
"I saw in the prelude here that you do this each year and you look for people with a positive image," she said.
"I'm going to admit to you that my positive image comes from putting on my support hose, putting in my hearing aids and a little color on my hair, so I don't look my age. But I'm there — geezerhood — and I love it."
Minor led the charge to install 40 city baskets around Bucyrus, planted and cared for by her garden club.
“That woke people up a little bit," she said. "From there, other things became easy — we're gonna do this at the fairgrounds. We're going to do this out at that park. We're going to do it over here with the kids at the schools.”
Minor recently mobilized her garden club to "bomb Bucyrus" with daffodils — raising funds for 10,000 bulbs for the city's bicentennial.
“I went to the garden club and I said, I want $1,000,” she said. "It was during COVID. We weren't spending our money."
Minor raised the remaining cost — nearly $3,000 — in a matter of days.
"It was easy," she said. "There are groups that will stand behind a dream like that.”
Minor, her garden club and other volunteers planted the bulbs for the blooming blitz around town.
"We had a command station downtown," she recalled. "My garden club members took north, south, east and west approaches. We started in at the city limits side and worked our way to the heart of the town."
Terrance "Terry" and Valerie Klopcic, Knox County
Terrance and Valerie Klopcic were recognized as Knox County's Outstanding seniors. Both are members of the Apple Valley Singers, a group that performs at local nursing homes.
Terry has volunteered at the Knox Community Hospital since 2013. He has also volunteered as a companion with the hospice of Knox County.
“He was a massive help during the pandemic by sitting with dying patients who didn't have any family and comforting those struggling,” event co-host Nate Roshon said.
“He has become well-known and recommended by the staff to comfort hospice patients in the hospital or their homes.”
Valerie volunteers at the Sew Special Network, making items like masks and surgical smocks for local community organizations. She has also volunteered for the children's department at the Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County for 20 years and the Hospice of Knox County.
The couple received a commendation from Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr and a medallion from Knox County Commissioner Bill Pursel.
“It's really humbling to be here with so many people that do so much in the community," Terry said. "North central Ohio is a great place to live."
Steve Stone, Ashland County
Steve worked in community mental health for nearly 40 years. Despite his retirement, he continues to be involved in the community.
Ashland Mayor Matt Miller and Ashland County Commissioner Jim Justice received the award on Stone's behalf.
"Steve's quiet, pleasant manner and his kind heart has allowed him to counsel our people during some of the most challenging times of their lives," Miller said. "He has been the quiet, steady voice advocating for those with mental health issues for the last several decade."
As executive director of the Ashland County Mental Health and Recovery Board, Stone lead the development of Healthy Ashland. The free app connects users to simple stress relief techniques, local family activities and resources, information about counseling services and quick access to crisis intervention tools. Stone worked with a focus group of staff, developers and professionals to bring the app to fruition.
Stone retired as the board's executive director in December 2020, but not before preparing those who would succeed him.
"Steve has both mentored and prepared a new generation of community mental health leaders in our county to continue the good work that he has begun and continues to do," Miller said.
Additional Outstanding Senior Citizens included Allene Warner (Huron County), Bonnie Jolliff (Marion County), Dixie Shinaberry (Morrow County), Robert and Rita Kelbley (Seneca County) and Ruth Reier (Wyandot County). The Clothes Closet of Morrow County received the community service award.