Malabar's silo

A visitor approaches the beauty of Malabar Farm, early morning of the 2021 Heritage Days Festival.

 Pamela Bautz

Before everything everywhere becomes the familiar sights, sounds and smells of Fall in Ohio and Halloween, why not explore some of your state and/or nearby national parks in honor of the National Public Lands Day on Sept. 24?

This year marks the 29th anniversary of National Public Lands Day, a nationwide celebration meant to bring out thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country. It is also meant to encourage enjoyment and use of these lands.

