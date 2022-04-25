CUMBERLAND – A sure sign that Spring has arrived is the opening of The Wilds, an outdoor experience and adventure unlike any other in Ohio.
The Wilds opens at 10 a.m. on May 1, 2022, offering a variety of activities that are fun for the whole family.
The Wilds is a safari park and conservation center that combines cutting-edge conservation science and education programs with hands-on experiences. Situated on nearly 10,000 acres of reclaimed surface mining land, The Wilds provides wide, open pastures for more than 30 rare and endangered species from around the globe to roam and coexist.
Since the fall season, The Wilds has also welcomed several newborns, including four takin kids, eight Père David’s deer fawns, a greater one-horned rhino calf, two southern white rhino calves, and a Masai giraffe calf.
To best observe these amazing animals, guests can choose from daily tour options.
The Open-Air Safari Tour, presented by G&J Pepsi, provides guests with the opportunity to feel the breeze from an open-air vehicle as a knowledgeable guide drives along paths through vast pastures where species such as rhinos, giraffes roam.
During a Wildside Tour, presented by AEP Ohio, guests can experience up-close wildlife experiences from the back of a specially modified four-wheel drive truck as an Animal Management team member drives them closer to the action off the regular tour roads.
Guests can also select from a variety of specialty tours to soak in The Wilds’ stunning scenery.
Whether you’re looking to soar over the animal pastures on a Zipline Safari Tour, enjoy a relaxing Fishing Safari on one of nearly 100 lakes, saddle up on a Horseback Safari through the quiet prairies, marvel at the sky’s colors during one of our Sunset Tours, or take part in one of the newest offerings — Birding at The Wilds — there’s an adventure for everyone.
With so many experiences available, a wild weekend getaway is a great option for guests who wish to enjoy one of The Wilds’ overnight accommodations.
Nomad Ridge is an adults-only getaway that includes a private yurt overlooking the animal pastures. For larger groups of up to 12 people, the Lodge is the perfect home away from home, as guests will stay in a private luxury cabin tucked away next to one of The Wilds’ most scenic lakes.
Families looking for another great place to stay will enjoy The Wilds’ Cabins at Straker Lake. Each cabin offers accommodations for up to six guests with comfortable living areas and kitchens. This area is the perfect destination for a family vacation or corporate retreat, as guests can enjoy a communal dining hall where they can gather and enjoy each other’s company.
Adventurers can also book a WildNights at the Outpost experience and camp in the middle of the pastures with some of The Wilds’ amazing animal species (safely) located nearby.
The Wilds is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May through October. Pricing varies depending on the tour. Advance reservations are required.
For more information about The Wilds’ conservation initiatives, educational offerings, how to become a member and enjoy extra perks at The Wilds throughout the year, or to schedule a tour, please visit TheWilds.org and follow The Wilds’ social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.