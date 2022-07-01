I remember the anticipation for summer. Counting down the last days of school, thinking each day closer to summer took so much longer to end than the day before.
Then that last bell rang and for the next few months, each day seemed to be as long as a weekend itself.
Summer. Simply heaven. I loved it as a kid. I love it now.
In fact, I would like to petition someone so we could have summer all year long. I wouldn’t be bored. I’d have no problem adapting. I for sure would not miss the daily grind!
I wholeheartedly believe that we, as a society, would be happier if at least we could have every weekend be a three-day event.
But until that happens, I will embrace this Fourth of July weekend and burn off some good energy, relax and reboot. And I hope everyone out there will do the same.
If you are thinking about staying close but packing in as much fun in one location as possible, I recommend visiting our local campgrounds.
Both Charles Mill and Pleasant Hill have some well planned activities throughout the weekend that allows all ages to enjoy being outdoors.
If it’s critters you like, then stop by one of the days at Pleasant Hill to see and feed some local critters in the Nature Room. They also have a fish mural, history exhibit and bird observation window.
On Saturday at 1 p.m. there will be a free program called Stream Fun and Critter Collection, where you can help the Naturalists collect stream critters. All items needed will be provided but be sure to dress to get wet.
Speaking of critters, the Nature Room at Pleasant Hill has a new display about the daddy critter of all time. Bigfoot. You bet I am popping in to check it out. How about you?
All three days the WhoaZone Water Park, at Pleasant Hill Lake, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. This has been described as an “action-packed floating ninja course” made up of giant slides, towers, trampolines, ramps, wiggle bridges and other play features. For kids and adults alike, the WhoaZone is a great deal of fun.
According to their website, Pleasant Hill is the one of two campgrounds in Ohio to have the WhoaZone.
“We are excited to be partnering with Empire Recreation Management and to be offering our guests this fun, over-the-top water-front activity,” says Adria Bergeron, Director of Marketing & Communications for Muskingham Watershed Conservancy District.
Bringing a little music to the festivities will be Callunall Rednecks who play a little rock and a little country. They will perform Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pleasant Hill’s swim beach. On Sunday night starting at 9 p.m., it’s time for Movie at the Lake -- shown on a big screen on the beach.
On Monday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. you can take a guided leisurely one-mile hike on our nature trail, exploring the natural history, plants and wildlife along the way.
Then if you really want to ring the Fourth out in style, join the Twilight Kayaking from 8 to 10 p.m. where you can kayak Pleasant Hill Lake while watching the sunset.
Do take note that there will NOT be fireworks over the holiday weekend (all 3 days) at Pleasant Hill Lake.
However, there will be Fireworks Over the Lake at Charles Mill on Saturday night, dusk. Cost to enter is $15 per car. If you have a Pleasant Hill camping vehicle pass with you, you will be allowed in, free of charge.
The brilliant show can be viewed by grabbing a spot on the beach. But be warned, spots fill up fast. Those who have pontoons and boats can watch the fireworks from the water.
Leading up to the fireworks, there will be the Bagby Boys Concert starting at 7:30 p.m. at the beach. Music from the group will be hits from the 1950s, 60s and 70s. The concession stand will open around 6:30 so people can grab some snacks and there will be beach activities for kids beginning around 5:30 p.m.
If you miss Fireworks Over the Lake at Charles Mill, don’t worry because some of our surrounding towns will be doing fireworks on various days.
Saturday (July 2) - 10:10p.m. in Ontario
Sunday (July 3) - 9:30 p.m. in Bellville
Monday (July 4) - 9:30 p.m. in Loudonville
Likewise there are plenty of fun things to do over the Fourth weekend. Just a short trip in the car for most and you can enjoy a wide variety of summer fun festivities.
Annual walk/ run event called “Liberty: Park Red, White and Blue 3K Color Fun Run”. As Liberty Park enters its 85 year, a fun-filled run/walk in the park will tell of freedom and the history of Liberty Park. The run starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2nd.
Ontario 4th of July Festival will be centered around Marshall Park. On Saturday, there is a new parade in town… the Patriotic Pooch Parade and it will begin at 3 p.m. prior to the regular July 4th parade at 3:30 p.m. So dress up your pooch in Red, White and Blue and join everyone! There will also be the famous Ontario Lions Club Frog Jump Contest.
Ontario’s festival will cover a few days and will feature some fun events such as seeing Fleetwood Macked (Tribute Band) who will be performing. There will be plenty of food, games and contests. The city will hae a kid’s area for play and a 5K Run with $3,000 in cash prizes. They say they will have the area's largest fireworks display synchronized to music on Mix 106.1FM WVNO
Light Up the Valley on Sunday in Bellville promises to be a great family fun time starting at noon and lasting until the last firework lights up the valley. There will be food vendors, games, crafts and live music.
If you are in the mood to get a little ways out of town, then head north to Ashland County Fairgrounds on Saturday around 4 p.m. and kick up your heels at Freedom Fest with Rodney Atkins and Justin Moore Concert. These guys, along with several others, will also be performing in Mt. Gilead on Saturday night.
Just down the road in Loudonville on Saturday, view over 500 cars on display at 22nd annual Loudonville Car Show. This award winning car show is enjoyed by spectators from all over the country. Cars on display span several eras. Typically the area for the car show is usually lined with delicious fair food vendors.
In Galion on the same day there will be the Galion Pickle Run Car & Cycle Show as well. They will be having music from DJ Tommy Mack and Friends.
And if cars are your style, check out the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio this weekend where drivers have a 2.258-mile, 13-turn natural-terrain road course. The elevation changes, there are high-speed corners, flowing corners, tight corners, and a narrow (40 feet) racing ribbon and a challenging entry to pit lane.
So get out, take advantage of our three day weekend and kick off summer with a fun festive July 4th weekend.