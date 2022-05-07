COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz celebrated Ohio’s abundant inland fishing resources at the third annual Inland Fish Ohio Day at Deer Creek Lake in Fayette and Pickaway counties.
The event was co-sponsored by the Ohio Conservation Federation, Friends of Deer Creek, Great Ohio Lodges, and the ODNR Divisions of Wildlife and Parks and Watercraft.
Fish Ohio 2
“Fishing is one of my favorite outdoor activities,” said Governor DeWine. “Ohio offers many exceptional inland fishing locations, including Deer Creek Lake, which is close to some of our largest cities and is a popular fishing destination. I encourage Ohioans to get outside, cast a line, and enjoy the many outstanding fishing destinations our state has to offer.”
Deer Creek Lake has more than 1,300 acres of water to explore and is well known for its saugeye, crappie, sunfish, and white bass fishing. Guests at the Inland Fish Ohio Day event participated in shoreline and small boat fishing.
Deer Creek Lake sits between Deer Creek Wildlife Area and Deer Creek State Park. The lake and surrounding 8,662 acres of wildlife area provide public access to fish, hunt, bird, hike, and kayak. The state park has more than 200 campsites, along with lodge and cabin rentals. Deer Creek Fishing Access provides boaters with free and easy access to the lake.
Ohio offers extraordinary fishing opportunities in its lakes, reservoirs, rivers, and streams. The Division of Wildlife’s six state fish hatcheries stocked more than 40 million sport fish throughout the state in 2021, including walleye, saugeye, yellow perch, rainbow trout, brown trout, muskellunge, channel catfish, blue catfish, and hybrid-striped bass. An estimated 1.3 million Ohioans fish in the Buckeye State every year. Visit wildohio.gov for more information
Support our Journalism
Outdoor coverage? Leaf it to us! Be a Source Member and support more stories that cover our region's nature, hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities.