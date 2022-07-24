Roller skates

Roller skates have a long and fun history.

While skating rinks may not be as prevalent as they used to be, skating itself has never really gone out of style.

It has just rolled on through the generations, changing along the way and inspiring other active pastimes that bring fun and fitness to countless people across the world.

GALLERY: Roller skating

1 of 4
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support our Journalism

Outdoor coverage? Leaf it to us! Be a Source Member and support more stories that cover our region's nature, hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Tags