MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) in partnership with the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD), is celebrating the 67th Annual Stewardship Week from April 24 – May 1, 2022.
This year’s Stewardship Week theme is “Healthy Soil, Healthy Life.”
The Richland SWCD was formed to assist the people of Richland County with implementing conservation programs and promoting efforts that protect and improve natural resources.
To celebrate Stewardship Week, Richland SWCD will host a Native Plant Workshop and Sale Tuesday, May 3 at the Richland County Fairgrounds Nature Park located at 750 N. Home Road, Mansfield. The free workshop is from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. and the sale is from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Richland SWCD is a vital resource to those interested in expanding awareness surrounding types of soil native to the local area and provide critical information related to soil care, maintenance, best health practices, and erosion protection.
This year’s Stewardship Week resources celebrating “Healthy Soil, Healthy Life” are available for free download on the NACD Stewardship Week website.
Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.
Richland Soil and Water Conservation District programs and assistance are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, or veteran status.
