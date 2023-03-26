 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Racing to the past: Iditarod sled dog success allows Mansfield native to salute Alaskan culture

Kaltag

Matthew Failor and his dogs head toward the Kaltag checkpoint on the Yukon River. That checkpoint comes at the 653-mile mark of the 1,000-mile race.

WILLOW, Alaska — Matthew Failor fell in love with native Alaskan culture during a summer internship at the Mendenhall Glacier nearly two decades ago.

That love affair has continued to grow — now shared by his wife of almost three years, their soon-to-be-born first child ... and 50 Alaskan Huskies.

Matthew Failor and his team seen here during the stretch between Rainy Pass and Rohn. "Here we are with straw in tow to go look for a place to camp and rest the team. Beautiful sunny day!" Failor said.
2023 Iditarod map
McGrath checkpoint

The team mushes toward the McGrath checkpoint, about 300 miles into the 1,000-mile race.
Nearing checkpoint

Matthew Failor and his team near a checkpoint during the 2023 Iditarod race in Alaska.

"Here we just dropped out of the Dalzell Gorge and are near the Rohn checkpoint (nearly 200 miles into the race)," Matthew Failor said.
Matthew and Liz Failor

Matthew and Liz Failor were married in July 2020.
Failor team at start

Matthew Failor and his human team, including his wife, Liz, before the start of the 2023 Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Alaska.
Iditarod start

Mansfield native Matthew Failor and his team roars away from the start of the 2023 Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, the start of a 1,000-mile journey across Alaska that ends in Nome.

"Headed towards an Iditarod checkpoint and passing by two ‘walkers’ who are in competition by walking the entire Iditarod trail. They start way before the sled dog race and end after us, but use the same trail. Pretty crazy!" Matthew Failor said.

The team is headed towards White Mountain, a checkpoint that comes with only about 80 miles left in the 1,000-mile race. The Northern Lights are clear in the skies above.
Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin

Matthew Failor reaches Nome and the end of the 2023 Iditarod Sled Dog Race.

The team heads toward Shaktoolik in the blueberry hills. The Shaktoolik checkpoint comes 777 miles into the race.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred