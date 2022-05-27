Part I: Backpack trip to scale Mount Marcy in upstate New York? Seemed like a good idea

The small Cessna flew by at eye level as the sun descended deeper into the west.
The wind turned cold and the sound of it rushing by was more chilling than the falling temperature.
I was a 17-year-old standing on top of the highest mountain in New York with two of my best friends.
And I wasn't sure how to get down.
All I could think at the moment was ... how in the world did a kid from southeast Ohio get here?
THE INVITATION
It was near the end of my junior year at John Glenn High School in New Concord, circa spring 1978. One of my favorite teachers was the librarian named Bruce (no last names will be used in this piece in order to protect the innocent and/or offend the guilty).
Several of us gathered in the library before school each day, including my two friends and classmates -- Jim (an Eagle Scout, a fact that will come into play later) and Brad, who was as at home in the outdoors as a milk bucket under a bull.
We talked about classes each day. Other teachers. College plans. Movies. Music. Bruce was more like an older friend than a teacher.
One day, Bruce asked if we would be interested in a backpacking trip to upstate New York that summer. Not knowing the first thing about it, just the idea of an adventure before I finished high school sounded thrilling.
The three of us said yes. Another student, Alexi, a a year older than us, was also gonna make the trip. All I knew about Alexi was he was a brilliant student and a concert violinist -- neither of which mattered when we got into the Adirondack Mountains.
My mother wasn't thrilled with the idea of her baby heading off with such a group, even though we had adult leadership. But I convinced her I needed to get time away. My parents were divorced the previous year and I shamelessly played on some of her guilt. (Now, at age 61, I have come to terms with that effort.)
At school the next day, we all told Bruce we were in. I had no idea what we were in for ... but we were in.
THE PREPARATION
Other than tramping around the many hills of southeast Ohio, much of it spent hunting, I had never contemplated a hike in the mountains.
So when we met at Bruce's house that summer and he told us our backpacking trip through the mountains would include a climb to the top of Mount Marcy (5,343 feet above sea level) with full packs, the challenge of it didn't really register with me.
I was 17. A high school football player. Lifted weights. Reasonably good shape. No worries.
I looked at his maps and saw lots of trail names and lakes and ponds and other stuff. None of it made a big impact. Bruce provided us with a list of personal things we would need, little of which I owned.
Sleeping bag. An Ensolite pad for under the sleeping bag. Backpack. Hiking boots. Thick socks. More thick socks. Freeze-dried foods. Canteen. Water purification tablets. Mess kit. First aid kit. More socks. Shorts. Shirts. Bug repellant. Sun protection. Knife. Matches. Socks. Something called moleskin.
Not much call for a lot of this in my daily existence between New Concord and Cambridge. Nevertheless, I used money I made as a cook at Long John Silver's to buy what was on the list.
We gathered at Bruce's house the night before we left. We loaded all of our gear into Bruce's Volkswagen 412, a 1970s 4-door family vehicle that seemed like a cross between a Beetle and a station wagon. Unbelievably, it all fit.
The next morning, the five of us piled in -- Bruce and Alexi in the front with Brad, Jim and I crammed into the rear -- and headed off for the nearly 12-hour drive to upstate New York.
'THE HELL WITH THE DAMN TURTLE!'
Bruce and Alexi handled the driving. Brad, Jim and I had driver's licenses, but our leader wasn't comfortable with letting us slide behind the wheel of the overloaded 412 on the busy interstates and turnpikes.
As we rolled north near Rochester, the 1978 song "Baker Street" by Gerry Rafferty blared from the cassette in the car stereo. Suddenly, I felt the car slow and then felt a jolting bump, like we had just rolled over something.
Alexi hit the brakes and slowed to a stop in the middle lane of the highway.
Those of us in the back and turned and looked behind us and saw a huge turtle on the road that Alexi had rolled over. But we also saw cars streaming toward us, those in the middle lane swerving to the right and left.
"Go, Alexi!" Brad yelled.
"The hell with the damn turtle!" I screamed.
"You're gonna get us killed!" Jim shouted.
Alexi, somewhat reluctantly to my mind, pressed on the gas and the 412 went from zero to 60 in about two miles.
Somehow, we safely made it to a motel for the night and then pressed on to the trail head the next morning.
MOUNTAIN LAKE 1, CARL 0
We piled out of the car, those of us riding in the back seat a bit worse for wear.
Slipping into our packs, we headed down the trail. Bruce had picked out a route that would take us wandering through the hilly forest for a couple of days before we headed up Mount Marcy.
Two things quickly became clear.
First, I should not be breaking in new hiking boots on the trail -- and I learned why Bruce recommended purchasing moleskin (blisters suck!).
Second, this pack felt a lot heavier than it did when I first strapped it up back in Ohio.
After an initial long day, we came across a state-built lean-to. Bruce called an end of the hike in the middle of the afternoon. We would need some time to gather wood for a fire and prep for the night.
It was a hot day in August with temps in the high 80s and I had worked up a sweat. I remembered passing a small mountain lake a quarter of a mile or so back down the trail. One of my goals on the trip was to swim in such a lake.
With Jim and Brad in tow, I headed back toward the lake, not really much more than a pond. When we got to the edge, I didn't hesitate. I simply picked out what looked like a deep-enough spot and dove in.
It was a rookie mistake, though not my last.
It felt like I had jumped into a glacier.
Every muscle in my body seized in frozen tremors and agony. As I sank beneath the surface, I wondered what my obituary would say. Maybe something like, "Carl is the dumbest human to walk the planet and got the death he deserved."
Thankfully, Brad and Jim were there to pull my hypothermic ass out of the water. Chipmunks along the trail chattered less than I did. They helped me back up the trail to the lean-to. Bruce had built a fire and they quickly got me beside it, warming an internal ice that had chilled me to the bone.
Glacier lake 1, Carl 0.
Lesson learned.
(Up next: I learned why it's called Retchmore food. Jim has a bad lunch at Lake Tear of the Clouds. And we reach the summit, though not at the same time.)