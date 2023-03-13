Brooke Trine

Brooke Trine hanging out with the locals in Mexico during Freeride Fiesta.

 Photo Courtesy of Brooke Trine

Editor's Note

This piece originally appeared on Cycotherapy, a newsletter about "bikes and whimsy" written by the author. It is part of a series entitled "Defining the Ineffable," where Carr attempts to describe the joys of riding a bike.

Thirteen years ago I was in high school, longing for graduation day like a brand new turtle trudging through sand destined for the wide-open sea.

My wide-open sea led to a career in writing as a journalist. Brooke Trine, who graduated the same day — and from the same high school — found a life riding bikes in awesome, often far-flung places, like Mexico and New Hampshire, Utah and Cleveland, Ohio. OK, maybe not too far-flung.

Tags