Deer buck with antlers

There were 86,645 bucks taken this past season in Ohio.

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s 2022-23 white-tailed deer hunting season concluded Sunday, Feb. 5, with 210,977 deer checked, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The final total represents all deer harvested during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth hunting seasons since Sept. 10, 2022.

Download PDF Deer Harvest graphic

Tags