COLUMBUS -- Ohio has been rated the 10th best state for fishing, according to a study compiled from new data and reported by Gambling.com.
With summer 2023 well and truly here, millions of Americans will be looking for any excuse to explore the great outdoors and participate in activities which gives them an opportunity to get out in the fresh air, catch some sun and take advantage of what Mother Nature has to offer across this beautiful country of ours.
Fishing, a traditional American outdoor pursuit, continues to thrive, with 55 million participants in 2020, according to Statista. This enduring love for fishing is rooted in the passage of heirloom-esque secret techniques and local-lake-nuggets-of-knowledge from nature-loving forefathers to ensure a bountiful supply of fresh fish for future generations.
The appeal of fishing lies in its ability to facilitate quality time with friends and family, the opportunity to embrace new hobbies, and the sense of adventure it offers. It is a pursuit that can be enjoyed both alone and in the company of others.
With this in mind, and summer vacation season fast approaching, the research team at Gambling.com conducted a data study to discover the best states in America for Fishing, where Ohio has been rated the 10th-best state for fishing in the U.S, with an overall Fishing Score of 63.7 out of 100.
Fishing Sales: Cost of equipment for fishing, from American Sportfishing Association.
To ensure all data points were evenly weighted, the percent rank scoring system was applied which scored each state out of 100 per category; these were averaged out for each state across all categories and an overall fishing score was awarded for each jurisdiction; states were then ranked from best to worst accordingly.
Gambling.com is the flagship brand for Nasdaq listed Gambling.com Group (GAMB); a multi award-winning provider of digital marketing services for the global, regulated online gambling industry. The Group publishes informational portals that offer comparisons and reviews of regulated online gambling websites around the world. Gambling.com Group is a media company and does not offer actual gambling services but helps online sportsbooks and casino operators acquire players. The group was founded by Charles Gillespie (CEO) and Kevin McCrystle (COO) in 2006 and has offices in Charlotte, NC; Tampa, FL; Dublin, Ireland; and Malta.