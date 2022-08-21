Giant tree

An ancient giant looms over Dysart Woods in Belmont County.

The day was calling for rain and the heavy gray clouds in the distance were reassuring my thoughts that we should trade fishing for a walk in the woods.

I was not interested in any woods, mind you, for I had been perusing my map of sights in Ohio and discovered that our state had 20 “old growth” or ancient woods and we were only 30 minutes from one of them.

GALLERY: Ohio's ancient giants

1 of 4

Tags