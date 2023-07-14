nature

The Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist program will host a new round of programs mid August.

MANSFIELD -- The Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist (OCVN) program is an environmental and natural resources outreach and service program led by Ohio State University Extension in collaboration with our Richland County sponsoring partners at the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, Richland County Park District, and Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD)-Pleasant Hill Lake Park.

The mission is to promote awareness and stewardship of Ohio’s environment and natural resources through science-based education and community service.

