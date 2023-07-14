MANSFIELD -- The Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist (OCVN) program is an environmental and natural resources outreach and service program led by Ohio State University Extension in collaboration with our Richland County sponsoring partners at the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, Richland County Park District, and Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD)-Pleasant Hill Lake Park.
The mission is to promote awareness and stewardship of Ohio’s environment and natural resources through science-based education and community service.
The OCVN education course helps participants gain practical knowledge of Ohio’s diverse ecology, environmental education, and interpretation techniques, and the skills needed to participate in education and outreach, community science, program support, and stewardship activities.
The OCVN program requirements include a 40-hour education course at an approved location followed by 40 hours of volunteer service and/or continuing education with a nonprofit agency or organization.
The participant selects where to volunteer. The volunteer service should be with a nonprofit organization and/or agency with a compatible program mission.
The volunteer service must be completed in Ohio. To maintain certification participants can volunteer and/or participate in 30 hours of continuing education.
The continuing education should be with an agency or organization with a compatible mission but does not need to be in Ohio. Participants can also choose to take the course, but not volunteer.
2023 Fall Course Dates: The Richland County Class will start Aug. 15, 2023, with a final date of Sept. 26, 2023. This is an in-person 40-hour course with readings/homework. Meeting days will be seven Tuesdays 6 to 9 p.m. and three Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The fee for the course is $125, Scholarships may be available for those with financial need. During this course, you will engage in place-based, hands-on outdoor learning, led by our area's leading naturalists and outdoor educators.
Learning locations will include Pleasant Hill Lake Park, Mohican State Park, Gorman Nature Center, Camp Nuhop and the Ohio Bird Sanctuary.
Also included in your course fee are an official OCVN manual, exclusive access to OSU's course content instructional videos, and supper every Tuesday night. This course will be limited to 20 participants, apply early.