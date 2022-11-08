Deer along treeline

Ohio’s archery hunters have checked 48,583 deer through Sunday, Nov. 6.

 Al Ferguson/Ohio Department of Natural Resources

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s archery hunters have taken 48,583 deer through Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The average bow harvest for the first seven weekends over the past three years is 54,021 deer. Through the same date in 2021, hunters checked 52,613 deer.

