COLUMBUS – Ohio’s archery hunters have taken 48,583 deer through Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The average bow harvest for the first seven weekends over the past three years is 54,021 deer. Through the same date in 2021, hunters checked 52,613 deer.
Ohio’s top 10 counties for archery harvest through Nov. 6, are: Coshocton (1,923), Tuscarawas (1,602), Ashtabula (1,488), Holmes (1,460), Trumbull (1,400), Licking (1,322), Knox (1,294), Muskingum (1,130), Guernsey (1,015), and Columbiana (1,013).
This 2022 to-date total includes 21,650 bucks, 23,163 does, and 3,332 button bucks.
During the 2021-22 season, bow hunters checked 95,303 deer, the largest bow harvest on record and more deer than were taken during the seven-day gun season. Vertical bow shooters took 27,529 of those, with the steadily growing crossbow regiment taking the other 67,774 deer. The 2022-23 archery season began statewide on Saturday, Sept. 24 and continues until Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
More than 300,000 hunters took part in the 2021-22 fall and winter seasons. Last year, 404,800 deer permits were issued. Bowhunting hotspots are in the eastern and south-central portions of the state. Coshocton County led the state with 3,558 deer taken with a bow last year.
Bowhunting is available on both public and private land. Archers have additional opportunities to hunt private land through the Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership, which incentivizes landowners to open their property to hunters. A list of available properties and instructions for obtaining access, available by permit only, are available at wildohio.gov. OLHAP properties are not accessible to deer gun hunters.
Ohio offers many more opportunities for deer hunters to take home venison in the coming weeks. Young hunters can use firearms during the annual youth season, Nov. 19 and 20. The seven-day gun season runs from Monday, Nov. 28 until Sunday, Dec. 4, with a gun weekend on Dec. 17 and 18. The late muzzleloader season will be Jan. 7 to 10, 2023. Find complete details in the 2022-23 Hunting and Trapping Regulations.
Successful deer hunters can check their game using the HuntFish OH mobile app, available for free in the Android and Apple app stores. Users can also explore public hunting areas, purchase hunting licenses or deer permits, and so much more. Beyond the app, hunters can check game by visiting ohiogamecheck.com, calling 1-877-TAG-IT-OH (1-877-824-4864), visiting a license sales agent, or calling 1-866-703-1298 (landowner operator-assisted; fees apply).
After your hunt, check out the Wild Ohio Harvest Community for delicious recipes to prepare. The Wild Ohio Harvest Community also offers new and experienced hunters with resources to get started hunting or find opportunities to get involved, all at wildohio.gov.
The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
Below is an Ohio county list of all white-tailed deer checked by bowhunters through Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2022, and the three-year average of deer harvested from 2019 to 2021 is in parentheses. A three-year average provides a better overall comparison to this year’s harvest numbers, eliminating year-to-year variation because of weather, misaligned season dates, crop harvest, and other unavoidable factors.
Harvest numbers below are raw data and subject to change.
Adams: 745 (889); Allen: 326 (315); Ashland: 924 (958); Ashtabula: 1,488 (1,489); Athens: 627 (835); Auglaize: 300 (276); Belmont: 475 (602); Brown: 540 (671); Butler: 352 (540); Carroll: 1,005 (955); Champaign: 379 (407); Clark: 231 (268); Clermont: 673 (832); Clinton: 185 (164); Columbiana: 1,013 (924); Coshocton: 1,923 (2,065); Crawford: 302 (337); Cuyahoga: 378 (466); Darke: 262 (225); Defiance: 379 (436); Delaware: 525 (583); Erie: 264 (293); Fairfield: 504 (546); Fayette: 77 (82); Franklin: 235 (289); Fulton: 229 (245); Gallia: 561 (550); Geauga: 739 (707); Greene: 244 (274); Guernsey: 1,015 (1,195); Hamilton: 447 (663); Hancock: 416 (407); Hardin: 234 (356); Harrison: 735 (934); Henry: 180 (205); Highland: 564 (677); Hocking: 483 (745); Holmes: 1,460 (1,440); Huron: 544 (587); Jackson: 675 (739); Jefferson: 509 (559); Knox: 1,294 (1,419); Lake: 360 (364); Lawrence: 366 (423); Licking: 1,322 (1,584); Logan: 533 (629); Lorain: 660 (758); Lucas: 296 (326); Madison: 162 (158); Mahoning: 644 (673); Marion: 175 (241); Medina: 747 (795); Meigs: 642 (755); Mercer: 247 (224); Miami: 301 (297); Monroe: 381 (483); Montgomery: 261 (316); Morgan: 551 (687); Morrow: 515 (502); Muskingum: 1,130 (1,306); Noble: 658 (758); Ottawa: 168 (173); Paulding: 293 (301); Perry: 494 (629); Pickaway: 160 (153); Pike: 433 (523); Portage: 843 (838); Preble: 271 (330); Putnam: 260 (264); Richland: 964 (1,109); Ross: 510 (741); Sandusky: 318 (343); Scioto: 519 (586); Seneca: 502 (545); Shelby: 309 (301); Stark: 970 (965); Summit: 682 (685); Trumbull: 1,400 (1,365); Tuscarawas: 1,602 (1,617); Union: 286 (329); Van Wert: 169 (156); Vinton: 365 (611); Warren: 234 (393); Washington: 620 (625); Wayne: 742 (801); Williams: 501 (527); Wood: 315 (310); and Wyandot: 261 (369).