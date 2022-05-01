I can’t remember too many Mother’s Days where the weather was inclement. Maybe it’s because the fondest memories of Mother’s Days happen to be days spent out with my mom(s) or my kids.
Even now, my favorite memory snapshots are with the grandkids doing something in the out- of-doors.
For our family, visiting gardens or wildlife sanctuaries has been a long standing tradition for celebrating Mother’s Day.
At the top of the list for recurring visits stands Kingwood Center Gardens here in Mansfield. An outing for everyone no matter the age, Kingwood Garden is breathtaking all year, but I am partial to visiting in Spring.
To me, the flowers on display across the garden in Spring bring a vibrancy to the day that reminds me of vintage Technicolor films.
In keeping with tradition, Kingwood continues to be an enjoyable, interesting, serene and interactive place to visit. Events for crafters, growers and admirers of all things nature are easily found here.
If you haven’t been recently, the development over the past few years is marvelous and much can be enjoyed by strolling the paths, visiting the house or even by spending a little time on the terrace with a bite from the cafe.
Malabar Farm runs a very close second in recurring Mother’s Day outings. A drive, full of eye-candy, down Pleasant Valley Road -- past waves of budding corn, red barns and farmhouses, bovines and graveyards - lies a vast playground of natural beauty that once belonged to Louis Bromfield.
While no longer a working farm, there are plenty of farm activities taking place at Malabar. Spring is the best time to see the new born babies. Each year we seek out the orange and white cat, who typically greets us at the barn door and acts as the host while we oogle at the kid goats, bunnies and lambs.
On the way out, a stop at the fence to pet the Shetland ponies is a must, as is a promenade around the pond to see what might be found.
The Big House and the Visitors Center at Malabar Farm often have events in addition to their regular tours or displays. But, many may not know there are 2.53 miles of hiking trails that take you beyond the farm into the woods and down to the valley floors where cold streams run and all sounds disappear.
Then the trails lead you back to the tops of the hills where ancient rock formations lie among the trees tapped with syrup lines. There is also a popular 5.27 mile trail that is for hiking and horseback riding.
I am not sure which place we will spend Mother’s Day this year, but in case you are looking for family friendly outdoor places to visit, I have noted a few nature outing options within a short drive from Mansfield.
In the heart of Mansfield begins the Richland B&O Trail.
It covers 18.4 miles and travels through Mansfield, Lexington, Bellville and Butler. You will see skaters, bikers, walkers all enjoying the farmland and glacier-carved forest areas along the route. There are 18 bridges to cross, ice cream stands to visit, as well as a winery and other local restaurants right off the path.
Gorman Nature Center in Mansfield, is maintained by the Richland County Park District and consists of 150 acres of open fields to woods and streams. There are six different intertwining trails totaling just over four miles. From the Wildlife Watchtower you can look across and see good representations of what ancient Ohio used to be.
The trails here are natural and uneven. Gorman is also a great place to enjoy some activities and nature programs. One to catch is their Night Sky program.
Fox Glen Park is located on West Straub Road. It is just under a mile with an easy, even footed nature path for a serene walk right inside the city. Is noted for bird watching, especially Canada geese, wild turkey, cooper hawk and red shouldered hawk.
The Ohio Bird Sanctuary is a 90-acre preserve and bird rehabilitation center providing education programs.
Over 30 different species of native songbirds and raptors live here because they can no longer survive in the wild. They have a new Treehouse classroom and offer field trips, day camps and even a Junior Naturalist program.
Live birds of prey and a walk-through aviary are located outside, but both are wheelchair and stroller accessible. One of the four trails, the Wood Duck Trail, has a portion of it that is also wheelchair accessible.
In total, the trails cover four miles from the sanctuary to the Clear Fork River. Stoller Road Trail is a 1.9 mile trail that takes you along the edge of the Clear Fork Reservoir from Lexington-Ontario Rd to Marion Ave. The ground does change elevations, however nothing drastic, but it is not a clear path and often a favorite for mountain bikers.
The second trail (upper trail) meanders through the woods for 2.5 miles. Keep an eye out for remnants of a stone chimney and two wooden bridges along this trail if you venture on it.
Clear Fork Valley Scenic Trail begins in Perrysville and offers an eight-mile hike traversing 570 acres of nature preserves, incorporating old-growth forest, rolling terrains, prairie flowers and grasses. This path connects with the B&O Bike Trail in Butler at one end and Malabar Farm and Mohican State Parks at the other.
The eight miles has two spurs, including Valley View Spur, which with an elevation of 1,370 feet, is one of the highest points in Richland County. Skipping the two spurs will make the path about 6 miles. For those who like a more even footed path, the section of the bike trail is the best bet and it does have really nice views to enjoy.
Loudonville Pedestrian and Bike Path is 1.5 miles of asphalt surface that begins in downtown Loudonville, crosses the Blackfork River at Riverside Park and continues along the river and the tree-lined State Route 3 to Mohican State Park. The southern portion of the trail consists of bike lanes on both sides of the state route.
Heading out of Mansfield on the North side of Charles Mill Lake and Campgrounds:
Donaldson Family Trail runs along a family farm and through a few hills and along the river just north of U.S. Route 30. Access to the trail is off Crider Road and it is noted as moderately challenging. The trail is a 2.6-mile loop that runs alongside a hillside with some elevation to it.
River Walk Natural Area is a 3/4 mile path nestled along the Jerome Fork of the Mohican River just south of Ashland and provides an opportunity to enjoy over 1500 feet of river access. Hiking, bird watching, spring wildflower and amphibian viewing are what draws people here.
Cooke Family Wildlife Conservation Park is also North of Mansfield and runs along the Black Fork of the Mohican River. There are over three miles of hiking trails that run through a unique mixture of prairie grasslands, hardwood forests, pine forests, wetlands, swamps forests, marshes, beaver ponds and floodplains.
The marsh area is said to host an unusually large population of leopard and pickerel frogs. There is also a trap shooting range and a three-acre fishing pond.
Freer Field is nestled inside the city limits of Ashland and has 2 miles of hiking trails, including a one-mile paved loop that seems to be popular all year long.
There are 30 acres of woods – half of which are magnificent stands of hickories, oaks, and other hardwoods – and the other half a peaceful pine forest full of holly bushes. The trails also travel through meadows that draw birds and butterflies with the variety of native grasses and wildflowers. In the center of the loop is a large grassy area that offers opportunities for kite flying and frisbee throwing.
Fowler Woods State Nature Preserve is a nice 1.25 mile forested nature walk with a raised boardwalk. It is flat, even, and convenient for wheelchairs, walkers, strollers and anyone with mobility issues.
Shelby Black Fork Wetlands is located at Reservoir No. 3, provides a scenic and serene location within the city for a great walk. There is a 1.25 mile, paved trail surrounding the reservoir and a 3 mile wooded trail to hike.
While these are some known places nearby, there are many other opportunities to be outside.