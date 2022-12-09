ODNR body cameras

Ohio Department of Natural Resource Officers will be outfitted with body cameras.

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced Friday that ODNR has begun outfitting all natural resources and wildlife officers with body cameras.

“Body cameras are becoming an increasingly important piece of technology in all areas of law enforcement," DeWine said. "These new cameras have the ability to protect natural resources and wildlife officers while also offering transparency to the public."

