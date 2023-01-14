Hocking Hill State Park Lodge

The long-awaited Hocking Hill State Park Lodge and Conference Center opened this past October.

 Ohio Department of Natural Resources

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is celebrating a year of accomplishments, milestones, and investments in outdoor recreation. ODNR, keeping true to its mission, spent 2022 making sure Ohio’s public lands and resources were protected and improved for the use of all who step foot on them.

Tags