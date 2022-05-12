MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is partnering with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD)on cost share programs for producers who plant cover crops and install livestock inclusion fencing.
Last year, the cover crop cost share program assisted in getting cover crops planted on over 207 acres of Richland County farmland.
Cover crop cost share enrollment is open for those landowners and farmers within the assessment zone. The 2022 MWCD CCP cost share is $12.00 per acre with a general cap per participant set at 200 acres. Any cover crop located in the watershed of Charles Mill or Pleasant Hill Lakes automatically qualify for funding with no cap on the acres funded. The application deadline is June 17, 2022.
Items of Importance:
• This program cannot be enrolled in another program to receive funding for the same cover crop such as EQIP (Environmental Quality Incentives Program)
• There are no exceptions to the United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) seedling dates and rates. If a mix is going to be planted, the earliest seeding date of the species within the mix is the date that it must be planted by such as radishes
• Wheat is allowed and can be harvested
• All landowners and producers wanting to sign up will receive $12.00 per acre, there is not a bonus for new applicants
• 200-acre cap applies across multiple counties if the landowner is signing up in multiple counties
Benefits of planting cover crops include reducing soil erosion and runoff, increasing rainfall and snow melt infiltration into the soil and increasing soil quality.
The cost share program for livestock inclusion fencing in new this year. This program runs in conjunction with two-thirds United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USF&WS) funds and one-third MWCD funds to pay 100% of actual project costs not to exceed $10,000 per contract. Projects remove livestock access from the streams permanently, establishing a buffered riparian area to re-establish. Applications are accepted year-round for the livestock inclusion fencing program.
Items of Importance:
• No mowing or grazing of established riparian area. Invasive plants may be removed
• Cannot pay for fencing for property lines and roads
• Livestock must be present
• Least cost alternative for stream crossings and water sources may be eligible
To apply for either program or get more information, call 419-747-8687 or email AgTech@RichlandSWCD.net.
The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.
Programs and assistance of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, or veteran status.