MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) hosted a reception at the Hawkins Corner on Wednesday, May 4 to celebrate the good news of earning compliance from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) for the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program in the areas Richland SWCD administers.
Richland SWCD administers the MS4 program on behalf of the Richland County Commissioners, and for the four MS4 townships of Madison, Mifflin, Springfield, and Washington.
The MS4 program is a mandated yet unfunded program the OEPA requires to be implemented in Richland County’s four urban areas. These urban areas are determined by the Census Bureau and defined by the U.S. EPA of having a population of 10,000 or more and a density of 1,000 within a square mile. This program involves six minimum control measures that have many different requirements, are complex, and detailed. The measures are:
Public Education and Outreach on Storm Water Impacts
Public Involvement/Participation
Illicit Discharge Detection and Elimination
Construction Site Storm Water Runoff Control
Post-Construction Storm Water Management in New Development and Redevelopment
Pollution Prevention/Good Housekeeping for Municipal Operations
In 2018, the OEPA issued a notice of violation to Richland County for noncompliance in the MS4 program. Recent communication from OEPA confirmed the program is back in compliance.
Richland SWCD Director Erica Thomas stated, “To stay in compliance with these requirements is truly a team effort. If not for the partnerships formed with private and public entities, the support of the Richland County Commissioners and the MS4 townships, staff assistance, and help from interns and volunteers, we would not be standing here today.”
Certificates noting this accomplishment and support of individuals, partners and elected officials were shared.