COLUMBUS -- In commemoration of Women’s History Month, the Ohio Geological Survey has released Women of The Ohio Geological Survey.
This online exhibition honors and spotlights some of the prominent women who have worked at the Ohio Geological Survey since its formation in 1837.
For many decades, women have made significant contributions to the field of geosciences in Ohio. Their work has helped to change the way we understand and study the geological history and processes of our great state.
“Women working with the Ohio Geological Survey have always had a vital role in uncovering Ohio’s geological past,” said Mark Jones, Survey Chief and State Geologist. “Sometimes it was doing original research, sometimes it was doing the support work—the archiving, data management, and typing—that was just as important but was often overlooked.”
Their stories deserve to be told and retold. The exhibition begins in the 1920s and continues to the present with insightful historical photos and inspirational tales of these incredible women.
“When I look at our history, I hope that the women who’ve worked here have felt they were treated fairly, and their contributions were properly credited and valued,” Jones said. “Today, the discipline of geology turns out more women than ever, and they are shaping the future of the field as full participants, including here at the Ohio Geological Survey.”
This exhibition was curated by current Survey employees Molly E. Hunt and Madge Fitak and is an ongoing project that will grow with time and further research.
Additionally, this exhibition would not have been possible without the incredible work and dedication of several past and current Survey employees, including Lisa Van Doren, Douglas Aden, Lisa Long, Melinda Higley, Anthony Bresnen, and Charles Salmons.
To view this exhibition in The Cardinal Collection: ODNR’s Digital Museum, click here.
