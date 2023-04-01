Women of the Ohio Geological Survey

For decades, women have made significant contributions to the field of geosciences in Ohio. Their work has changed the way we understand and study the geological history and processes of our great state. These women’s stories deserve to be told and retold.

This online exhibition honors and spotlights some of the prominent women who have worked at the Ohio Geological Survey since its formation in 1837.

In commemoration of Women's History Month, the Ohio Geological Survey has released Women of The Ohio Geological Survey.

