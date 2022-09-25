Liam with apples

This was a picking day at Apple Hill Orchard with Pam Bautz's grandson Liam.

 Pam Bautz

Yesterday morning’s drive into work was an unexpected preview of Fall’s approach. Cooler temps were rolling in on the winds. Scattered leaves were whirling along the roadside and the hint of rain lingered in the air.

Periwinkle colored clouds hovered above gold corn stalks lining the county back roads. It was like driving through a Van Gogh painting.

Tags